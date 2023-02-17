It sure does look like this is the first photo of the iPhone 15 Pro's USB-C port.

After months of rumours, guesswork, and renders we've now been treated to what might just be the first real-life photo of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro's USB-C port.

Apple is expected to move the entire iPhone 15 lineup to USB-C, finally ditching the Lightning connector in the process. If that's the case we can expect the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max to all sport the new connector.

And by new connector, we mean the old one - USB-C has been around for a good long while but Apple is only now making the move. That's because the EU has mandated that all phones sold in the region must use a common charging port by 2024 and that, of course, is USB-C. Apple being the only company not using it, of course.

All of that means that the 2023 iPhones have to make the switch and a new image shared by leaker Unknownz21 claims to show the real-life USB-C port in all its glory. And isn't it beautiful?

In reality, it doesn't look all that different from the Lightning port that your iPhone already has, but it'll mean that hundreds of millions of cables dotted around the planet will charge iPhones for the first time. And that's something we can all surely get behind.

Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone 15 lineup in September with a release taking place around ten days later. Expectations are high beyond the port, at least for those buying a Pro model. Faster chips are expected, while thinner bezels are also heavily rumoured. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is shaping up to be particularly tasty thanks to a new periscope camera with improved zoom. Assuming those rumours turn out to e correct, of course.