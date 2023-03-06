Apple is expected to shrink the bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max and newly leaked front panels appear to confirm that.

Apple is expected to announce four new iPhones later in 2022 and if the rumours are true we can expect some tweaks to the way all of them look. Now a new leak of claimed iPhone 15-series front panels appears to have given us a look at some of those tweaks.

Previous rumours have Apple giving the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus the same Dynamic Island that is currently limited to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. We've also been told to expect the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to have thinner bezels than in previous years, too. This new leak shows both of those things.

The leak comes via Twitter and ShrimpApplePro, although the video originally came from Douyin, China's version of TikTok. In the video, we see three iPhone front panels. From left to right we believe those panels are for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 15.

Based on that assumption we can see the thinner bezels used on the left and middle panels, while the one on the right has the same bezels that we can see in the current iPhone 14 lineup. It's difficult to make out, but there also appears to be a slight curvature on the edges of the panels, just as we'd been told to expect in previous leaks.

ShrimpApplePro says that they've been able to confirm that these panels are indeed authentic, although the original source's record isn't one we're familiar with.

If Apple follows the usual annual release cadence we can expect it to ship the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max this September. We should also expect to see more leaks between now and then as well.