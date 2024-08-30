Key Takeaways Civilization VII introduces switching civilizations mid-game and leader skill trees for a fresh gameplay experience.

Changes in Civilization VII aim to solve the series' endgame boredom issue for better replay value.

Humankind, a Civilization competitor, shows that these new features aren't guarenteed to be successful.

Civilization is the North Star of 4X strategy games . Since the original version of Sid Meier's Civilization first hit PCs in 1991, it has laid the groundwork for an entire genre of strategy games . That's not going to change anytime soon, with Sid Meier's Civilization VII (Civilization 7) on the horizon, releasing Feb. 11, 2025.

I've played more Civilization than any other game. I have over 3,000 hours of playtime between Civilization V and VI on Steam. If you've played the game before, you know how easily time suddenly disappears while playing it. You think you can just play for a few more turns and go to bed at a reasonable time. Suddenly, the Romans are launching a surprise attack, and before you know it, it's two in the morning.

Related 5 classic PlayStation games I emulate on my iPhone With PlayStation 1 emulators now on the Apple App Store, it's finally time to revisit some of your favorite classics.

My excitement for the new game is at an all-time high after seeing the gameplay reveal. The new feature making it possible to navigate rivers with boats is enough for me to buy Civilization VII on release day, but there's plenty more.

Gwendoline Christie is an exciting addition as the narrator. She draws from a line of Game of Thrones actors who previously narrated the game, like Sean Bean and Peter Dinklage. But, that doesn't mean I don't have a few concerns. It's clear that Firaxis is planning for Civilization VII to mark a major turning point in the series, but the introduction of new gameplay elements has me hopeful that Civilization VII can avoid the problems that plagued both V and VI.

Can Civilization 7 be better than Civ 6 from the jump?

Previous Civ games have released feeling unfinished

Close

I was really excited about playing Civilization VI when it was first released back in 2016, but the game was pretty disappointing, which follows a trend for Civilization games at their release. New Civ games usually don't overtake their predecessors until they've received their DLC expansions. For years after the sixth installment's release, I played Civilization V over the newer game.

Firaxis seems to be changing gameplay elements entirely for this new entry. So, even if it's not great, it's going to feel like a different experience.

Now, I would say that Civilization VI is the better of the two, although there's still a healthy debate among fans. What changed for me were the two main expansion DLCs released for Civilization VI -- Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm. The same thing happened with Civilization V, which became a much different, and better, game after its two big DLCs were released. One thing that has me hopeful with Civilization VII is that Firaxis seems to be changing gameplay elements entirely for this new entry. So, even if it's not great, it's going to feel like a different experience.

The big news from the Civilization VII gameplay reveal is how you'll switch civilizations as you progress through the three ages in the game. So, you might start as Egypt in the Ancient Era, but when you reach the Exploration Era, you'll be able to choose a new civilization based on how you've played the game so far. You'll be able to combine certain bonuses from both your old and new civ as you attempt to dominate a new era. It should all make for fun strategy decisions and different gameplay styles.

While your civilization might change, you will keep the same leader throughout the entire game, which brings up another exciting new feature -- skill trees for your leader. As you advance through the game, you'll be able to flesh out the character leading your civilization by choosing traits from different skill trees. In previous games, your leader was just a static charcter that popped up in cutscenes. Decoupling leaders from their civilizations is the biggest change made in the series since its inception. This all adds up to a big bet, but it could be great for the Civilization series.

Related The simple trick I use to add PlayStation games to my ROG Ally and Steam Deck Sony has limited remote play on handheld gaming devices, but a simple fix will let you play your Playstation favorites on the go.

The Civilization series needed change

Civilization VI was great, but we don't need a copycat