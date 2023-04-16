If you're looking at these pictures of the Citroën ë-C4 X Electric and have already read the Citroën ë-C4 review that appeared a couple of years ago, you might be wondering what's going on.

Take a glance at the front end of the Citroën ë-C4 X Electric and it's impossible to spot anything different from the earlier car. However, things get slightly different as you head around the back of the saloon, where there's a bona fide boot, as opposed to a hatchback.

The Citroën ë-C4 X Electric is also, as the name suggests, an EV-only edition of the car, so it's not possible to get a petrol equivalent if you're still not sold on an all-electric family saloon.

Despite the fact that it's got a boot, the Citroën ë-C4 X Electric isn't short on space either, so if you can live without a hatchback in your life, but still need room for all those family items when you go on a run, this could be the car for you.

Spot the difference

The ë-C4 X Electric isn't a headturner, but the overall design of the exterior is pleasant enough, albeit slightly innocuous. In terms of options, there's the Sense, Sense Plus and Shine with the lower-level trim option delivering quite a lot for not big money at just under £32K, up to just over £35K for the Shine Plus example seen here.

It's one of those cars that leaves you feeling rather indifferent about it from some angles, but really quite enthusiastic when viewed from others. The back end, for example, looks really good thanks to some nicely executed taillights. Same goes for the front end really, with some cool LED headlights and accented trim flourishes on the bumper.

The stance of the ë-C4 X Electric is quite purposeful too as it rides reasonably high, although the way the roofline flows down to the boot at the back does actually steal a bit of headroom when you're getting into the rear seats. There's definitely less fuss at the back of this car compared to the version with the tailgate, and while it's easier to see out the back than the Citroën ë-C4, you'll still be glad of the on-board reversing camera.

Along the sides, there are large chunks of plastic that cut up into the doors from the sills, as well as around the wheel arches and these actually work quite well. If you choose one of the brighter colours this effect is even better as you get a nice line in contrast. With the darker colours, like the example we tested, the effect is less dramatic. Nevertheless, put it all together and the ë-C4 X Electric doesn't boast any jaw-dropping design touches, but it is a reasonably pretty thing.

Interior fits the bill

Citroën tends to hit the spot with the seating in its cars and the ë-C4 X Electric is no exception, especially if you're in the front and have the plusher Alcantara trim of the top spec Shine Plus model. However, the comfort levels drop a bit in the back. While there's plenty of legroom, the roof height does get compromised somewhat by the roofline.

If there's five of you, the person in the middle gets the short straw, as this isn't a patch on the seats either side of it. Anyone with three fussy kids might want to look elsewhere. Things pick up again when you get to that boot though, with a capacious 510 litres to play with.

Our car came with sat-nav but the base-level car doesn't have it, so keep your smartphone handy if heading in the direction of the cheapest option. There's Android Auto and Apple CarPlay anyway, so it's no big deal.

Other than that, the 10-inch centrally-mounted touchscreen contains everything you'd expect, although it seems slightly less user-friendly than it should be. Thankfully, there are some physical controls below it for handling the climate settings, which is always a blessing.

This being a family-oriented car means there are also plenty of places for drinks, phones and there's even a laptop shelf on the passenger side front if you've got to work during those all-important coffee stops.

Perfect for cruising

Irrespective of your chosen trim level, you'll find that power-wise, the setup remains the same with the ë-C4 X Electric. That means a similar driving experience in any of the model variants with the 100kW motor, supplied by that same 50kWh battery, which delivers respectable performance. In fact, this is the same setup as seen in other Stellantis group cars that includes the Peugeot and Vauxhall brands. Therefore, the controls look very familiar. It's hardly thrilling, mind, and the ë-C4 X Electric is quite a large car, but there's enough juice to keep get everyday driving duties done.

The promise of over 200 miles of range makes the ë-C4 X Electric appealing though. However, unless you nurse it carefully along the motorway, you'll soon start to see that falling.

This is compounded even more if you start putting the pedal to the metal. Getting from 0 to 62mph isn't exactly fast either, at 10 seconds, but the car feels sprightly enough when you're on minor roads, despite its sizable body. The ride quality is a highpoint though, in that typically Citroën way, thanks to a spongy suspension and some help from the 18-inch wheels.

Granted, the type of ride delivered by the ë-C4 X Electric isn't going to be for everyone. If you take it easy the car is fine, especially when you attempt some of those ridiculous traffic calming lumps that test the mettle of cars lower to the ground.

The trade-off with the bouncy suspension is when you attempt corners faster than is wise - the ë-C4 X Electric tends to throw its weight and bulk about and creates a bit of a rollabout effect. Once you've grown accustomed to this and work around it, the ë-C4 X Electric is fine, just as long as it's not asked to do anything too rapidly.

Ok range and decent charging

If you're anxious about range, the Citroën ë-C4 X Electric is one of those cars that sounds like it'll be ok with a slightly ambitious figure of 222 miles coming from the manufacturer. Naturally, real world use means it is less than this, but if you pootle around in the car it is possible to milk the battery and motor setup for a respectable return on the power front.

It’s easy and relatively quick to charge too, with a capacity for up to 100kW charging. That’s not bad and can get you from 10 to 80 per cent in around half an hour, so the ë-C4 X Electric is ideally suited for those frequent stops needed by families on longer runs.

Verdict

The ë-C4 X Electric is a pretty good option if you've got a growing family, with kids whose legs are seemingly getting longer by the day. The extra length of this car delivers some quality legroom in the back, which makes it ideally suited for anyone with their offspring in tow. The boot is big and easy to load, plus the interior has everything needed to keep most folks happy on a lengthy journey. The range seems decent enough, but this does start to slip if you push the car and it's loaded to the hilt with stuff.

Perhaps the biggest issue for the ë-C4 X Electric is the competition it faces. A perfect example of this is the MG4 EV, which we reviewed recently and which is around 10K cheaper. That car packs in an impressive specification, lots of range and delivers excellent value for money and still costs less than the ë-C4 X Electric. Considering Chinese cars aren't normally noted for their design values, the MG4 EV is actually more memorable to look at than the ë-C4 X Electric. And that's just one example.

Nevertheless, if you love a bit of comfort and find the whiff of a French manufacturer hard to resist, the Citroën is a great all-electric car to at least consider and perhaps test drive, before you part with the cash.