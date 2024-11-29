Key Takeaways A merger of ChromeOS and Android could lead to complete cross-functionality across all devices.

The potential change could create a true iPad competitor, offering a more robust ecosystem for users.

The integration may be in response to Google potentially being forced to sell off its Chrome browser, posing business implications.

While Google owns Android and ChromeOS, the two are different entities, but that might change in the near future. A rumored merger of the two operating systems could be big news. ChromeOS is typically reserved for laptops, while Android dominates the mobile landscape. The two have clear similarities, but having them act as one unit would be a net positive for most people.

Instead of spreading resources between both, Google could shift its focus to one entity, and really start to compete with Apple in the tablet space. Despite many companies, such as Samsung, Google, and OnePlus, creating Android tablets, Google hasn't been able to overcome Apple's sizable tablet market share. As of October 2024, Apple still reigns over all other operating systems with 54.79% of the share. It's not an extremely large gap, but the Cupertino-based tech giant has held it for years.

While I enjoy my Galaxy tablet, I've heard the siren call of picking up an iPad, but a merger like this could make me hold off on an upgrade to see how things shake out.

Complete cross-functionality

The big change

While there's a lot of crossover between ChromeOS and the Google Play Store, they're not a direct match. If the two merged, that would never be an issue again, and it's hard to find much downside to that. It would allow developers to shift all their focus to one platform, giving consumers the same apps to pick from whether they're on a tablet, phone, or laptop. That's a big deal for obvious reasons, the major one being able to keep your ownership across multiple devices without skipping a beat.

While a lot of the focus has been getting Android running on a laptop, this would be a massive push toward making a true iPad competitor. The Pixel Tablet -- which might already be dead -- never emerged as a serious contender, but a unified OS could be the final missing piece.

If a future Android tablet has better desktop functionality, it could finally push people to adopt the ecosystem. This is where things like better keyboard and mouse support come into play, and having the bigger screen of a desktop monitor versus a phone or tablet would be a significant quality-of-life upgrade.

In case you haven't heard, Google could be forced to sell off its wildly popular Chrome web browser...

If this change happens, it would likely mean the ChromeOS used on Chromebooks would migrate to a unified operating system that could become a desktop version of Android. It's no small change, but it would be significant for Google if a single platform targeted a wide range of users. In theory, this means more money for the tech giant, but also a more fluid experience for users, since everything would run the same OS.

While this might sound like a good idea, there could be nefarious reasons why this rumor is playing out now in 2024. In case you haven't heard, Google could be forced to sell off its wildly popular Chrome web browser, and that could cause the company to lose a large chunk of its market share.

Interesting timing from Google

There could be another reason

Google was found to have an unfair monopoly thanks to its sheer dominance in search traffic. The company is by far the most popular search engine, and competitors like Bing don't make a significant dent. While nothing is official, the idea of Google being forced to sell Chrome is being floated, which would have significant implications in the tech world. With the rise of AI-driven search results, seeing a way to break Google up could be a good thing, but that's a different discussion entirely.

Instead of losing all of those users to another tech giant, rolling ChromeOS and Android into a single platform could circumvent that. Considering Chromebooks run on ChromeOS, selling off Chrome would effectively kill Google's laptop business. Going to a unified platform like what's been rumored could keep the lights on for Google's laptop efforts.

Android needs a big overhaul, but it could be worth it

We just have to be patient

Let's be honest for a moment and understand that it would take a long time for Android to be fully desktop-ready. Most Android apps don't look great on bigger screens. Google has taken steps in the right direction regarding improved keyboard and mouse support, multiple desktop support, and other functions already available through ChromeOS. Luckily, a merger would likely make that the case, as we'd see the company take what works with both operating systems.

Changes like this don't happen overnight, however. We could still be a few years out from this shift coming to fruition, and even if an announcement is made, it won't happen immediately. From a business point of view, it makes a ton of sense, and it's tough to argue against it from a consumer standpoint, too.

ChromeOS has a lot of fans, as does Android, so we'll have to keep our fingers crossed that the best of both worlds comes out of a merger. Both platforms have their share of strengths and weaknesses, so it'll be exciting to see how things shake out in the coming years.