Summary Mod Retro's Chromatic offers an authentic Game Boy experience with modern sensibilities.

The device features a premium design, high-quality display, and plays classic GB and GBC cartridges.

Though lacking ROM compatibility, the Chromatic surpasses expectations and brings a unique twist to retro gaming.

Look, let's get this out of the way first: Oculus co-creator and current arms dealer Palmer Luckey is an undeniably controversial figure. Whether it's his Anduril defense technology company or reports surrounding his political donations, many -- including myself -- take issue with Luckey. With this in mind, I was torn when Luckey announced Mod Retro and the Chromatic.

Now that I've spent the past few days playing several old-school Game Boy (GB) titles on the handheld, I can confidently say that it's a great device.

The Chromatic is painstakingly designed to offer an authentic, modern spin on the classic Game Boy and Game Boy Color (GBC), down to its unique, pixel-perfect display. The handheld feels high-quality and plays classic/new GB and GBC cartridges, and Luckey has gone so far as to enlist developers to make new cartridge-based games for the handheld (these titles even play on the classic Game Boy, too).

If you can get past the moral quandary that is Palmer Luckey (and I don't blame you if you can't), the Chromatic is one of the best retro handhelds out there. Of course, you'll also need to want to play Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles in the most authentic way possible, too, which isn't for everyone and comes with its own set of obstacles to navigate.

Your changes have been saved Recommended Chromatic As long as your goal is to play Game Boy and Game Boy Color games on more modern feeling hardware, Mod Retro's Chromatic is very impressive. It's solid design and unique screen replicates the old-school feel of the Game Boy Color excellently. Screen Dimensions 2.56-inch 160 x 144 IPS Portable Yes Battery 3 x AA/rechargable pack Multiplayer Support Yes Brand Mod Retro Cartridge Bay Yes Weight 0.38lbs Dimensions 5.2 x 3 x 1.2-inch Compatibility Game Boy and Game Boy Color (FPGA) Pros Excellent build quality

Cool-looking retro design

Display is impressive Cons The Analogue Pocket is only slightly more expensive

It can only play cartridges

It's creator owns a weapons company Expand $200 at Mod Retro

See our process How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

Price, availability, and specs

The Chromatic is available now for $200. The handheld is FPGA-based, offering an authentic Game Boy experience, and plays physical cartridges, as it's not compatible with ROMs. The handheld's main draw is its unique 2.56-inch 160 x 144 pixel IPS LCD backlit display constructed of Sapphire Display crystal. It's a little heavy, coming in at 6.2oz, partly due to its three AA batteries. The Chromatic doesn't feature an internal battery.

Close

Compatibility includes Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Chromatic cartridges. Most flash cartridges, which allow you to download and add ROMs to them, also work with the handheld. Other notable features include a built-in speaker, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a volume wheel, a backward compatible link cable port/IR link, and USB-C for video-out to a PC. Like the original Game Boy, the Chromatic features a D-pad, B, A, Select, and Start Buttons.

There's also an on/off Switch at the top of the handheld, but it doesn't lock the cartridge in place like the original Game Boy or Game Boy Color. And finally, the Chromatic features an additional button under its volume wheel for changing settings like brightness. Colors include inferno, leaf, bubblegum, and volt (inferno is the color in the photos in this review).

Chromatic Screen Dimensions 2.56-inch 160 x 144 IPS Portable Yes Battery 3 x AA/rechargable pack Multiplayer Support Yes Brand Mod Retro Cartridge Bay Yes Weight 0.38lbs Dimensions 5.2 x 3 x 1.2-inch Compatibility Game Boy and Game Boy Color (FPGA) Expand $200 at Mod Retro

What I liked about the Chromatic

It's the best Game Boy replacement out there