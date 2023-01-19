Christopher Nolan's next film releases in 2023, here's everything that we've learned about it so far.

There's no denying that Christopher Nolan pumps out some must-see films, with incredible consistency and creativity. From Memento and The Dark Knight to Inception and Interstellar, he's got quite the track record.

His latest film is called Oppenheimer, and it looks to be a bit of a change of pace. Still, we have no doubts that it'll impress.

If you want to know what to expect, when to expect it and who's in it, you're in the right place. Here's everything we know about Oppenheimer so far.

Oppenheimer plot

Oppenheimer is a biopic centred around the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, and adapted from the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer, the man, that is, is best known for leading The Manhattan Project - which developed the atomic bomb during World War II. This, of course, will be the central plot of the movie.

There's plenty to explore here, as we have a brilliant and revolutionary scientist, who was nominated for the Nobel Prize in physics three times, but was ultimately responsible for the deaths of over 100,000 people when the bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

It certainly makes for a complex character study, and also ties into Nolan's love of physics, a theme that's been explored in many of his films - and especially in Interstellar.

Universal Pictures

Oppenheimer cast

As is often the case with Nolan's work, we're treated to a star-studded lineup in Oppenheimer. Here are a few from the top of the billing:

Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer

Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer

Matt Damon as Leslie Groves Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss

Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock

Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman

Jack Quaid as Richard Feynman

Gustaf Skarsgård as Hans Bethe

Oppenheimer trailers

The announcement teaser was released exclusively in theatres alongside Nope, it was then released online a week later, on July 28 2022. You can check out the teaser below:

Our second look at the film was also released exclusively in cinemas, this time ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water. This trailer gives us a far better look at the upcoming film, and you can watch that here:

Oppenheimer will be released exclusively in theatres on July 21 2023. You'll be able to watch it in IMAX as well as in standard theatrical formats.

Christopher Nolan has been a vocal advocate of the big-screen movie experience, so it won't be streaming for a while yet. In fact, the director is so adamant about a proper theatrical release that he's split ways with long-time collaborator, Warner Brothers, which has committed to releasing its films on HBO Max on day one.

This is his first film to be distributed by Universal, and for good reason, too. The company has promised a six-week window around the release in which no other Universal project will be released, as well as a 100-day exclusive theatrical period.