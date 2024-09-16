Key Takeaways The best LG TVs are very bright, but I prefer Samsung's color range and accuracy.

Samsung smart TVs support my streaming and gaming lifestyle.

Brand loyalty can simplify decision-making, which provides a solid sense of trust and quality assurance.

Buying a new TV can take up a lot of time and energy, with myriad options and decisions quickly become overwhelming. There are a bunch of different companies making smart TVs that utilize differing screen technologies backed by any number of software enhancements with varied operating systems . Not to mention, there are different ways to control each TV, and depending on what brand you decide on, as well as the ability to turn your TV into a smart home hub .

All of it adds up to a lot of considerations that can make the entire purchase process tedious and time-consuming. I'm near the end of my journey as I look to upgrade my TV. I know I want an OLED model, and after removing Sony from the equation due to price, it's down to Samsung and LG. Here's why I'm choosing to buy a new Samsung OLED smart TV over LG to cater to my entertainment needs over the next few years.

Choosing color over brightness

I prefer when the images truly pop

In general, the top LG and Samsung TVs differentiate themselves only slightly when it comes to brightness and color accuracy. LG's flagship model, the G4, is incredibly bright for an OLED; it was so bright that when I tested it out, I regularly dropped the setting down below 50 (out of 100). The way my viewing environment is set up does not require an excessively bright TV. I'm fortunate enough to watch my TV in a dark room with some bias lighting, and even during the daytime, I can use blackout curtains to darken the room.

Keep in mind that when buying a TV, just because a model has certain impressive specs, they may not necessarily be useful or applicable to you.

Samsung's top OLED TVs aren't quite as bright as those of LG, but they triumph when it comes to color accuracy and range, due to its quantum-dot filter. Personally, I would rather have a TV that's vivid and faithful when it comes to color recreation, particularly as someone who plays a lot of newer video games and tends to watch more prestige TV and blockbuster movies. I consume a lot of new content from top streaming services, and want to immerse myself in colorful worlds and dynamic stories.

Content preferences vary

Staying present is a top priority

There are a few types of content that LG's top TVs better serve than Samsung's, and neither really apply to me. LG's best TVs are very good at making older content look better than it was when it first came out. They upscale dated titles and generally have better SDR performance, so things that weren't made with any recent visual technology can still look reasonably good by today's standards.

The big difference and important question when it comes to formatting between LG and Samsung concerns Dolby Vision.

Most of the content I view comes from streaming services with fast speeds and top resolution. I don't tend to watch anything from DVDs, VHS tapes, or shoddy online links. So, for my viewing habits, the slight edge that LG may have on various kinds of content doesn't necessarily matter that much. The big difference and important question when it comes to formatting between LG and Samsung concerns Dolby Vision. This proprietary HDR format is not available on Samsung TVs, but they do support comparable HDR10+. I believe the difference to be negligible and, for me, personally, Dolby Vision isn't a deal-breaker, provided HDR10+ is available.

Samsung has better control and a superior remote

Seeking out both aesthetic and function

Having used remotes for the latest LG and Samsung TVs, I know which one is better for me -- the Samsung option, of course, which is a practical remote that actually feels practical for the year 2024. It has a solar battery -- which is a nice but interesting addition -- however, the main draw is that the remote is small, sleek, and strategically arranged. It has important buttons within reach laid out in an intuitive and practical manner. The home button is in the center (where it should be), handy shortcut buttons at the bottom, and a power and voice function at the top. No notes, Samsung.

LG's remote, meanwhile, is bulky, cheap, cluttered, and noisy, and simply not something I want to be wielding every day. The option to use it as a cursor like a Wii remote is not as useful in practice as it may be in theory. While the voice search function is helpful, it's not enough for me to want to use the remote on a regular basis.

Familiarity brings me back again and again

Brand loyalty works when you find the right one

There's a reason companies try so hard to get your attention -- it's because often, if you like one of their products, you'll be more inclined to choose it again when you need something new. Now, I have looked around and tested out TVs from other companies, but I'm familiar with those made by Samsung, having had a few different models over the years. I've also had Samsung phones, headphones, tablets, and sound systems from the company.

Overall, my experience has been good. This may or may not represent others, but the company has earned enough trust from me that I know the products I buy from them are likely to be of good quality and last for many years. I don't really care too much about the connectivity of any Samsung devices with any other, simply the fact that everything I've bought from them has worked well and never caused me any problems. While that may be a simplistic view, sometimes it's just easier to go with what you know than try your hand at something new.

The top smart TVs from Samsung and LG are impressive models. As industry leaders, they continue to innovate and improve visual technology while endeavoring to faithfully recreate every type of content that comes across the screen. So many of the differences are slight, and some preferences and needs simply come down to personal taste and what's most accessible to you. I'm going with Samsung, but I'm sure I'd be happy with an LG TV too. So when you're unsure about a decision, just pick one and know you'll be fine.