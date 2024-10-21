Key Takeaways
- Chick-fil-A's new app offers family-friendly entertainment.
- The app includes animated shows, podcasts, recipes, crafts, games, and more.
- Chick-fil-A Play app will be available to download on November 18th.
Watch out Netflix , Disney+ , and Prime Video , Chick-fil-A is coming for you.
The popular fast food chain is officially launching Chick-fil-A Play, a free streaming app, which will launch in a few weeks on November 18. Yes, you read that correctly, Chick-Fil-A is officially getting into the streaming game.
In a press release, Chick-Fil-A said the new app is "designed for parents and kids to share and experience together whether they’re enjoying a meal at home, in the drive-thru, or anywhere in- between." The app will have content that allows families to watch, listen, play, create, and read.
Most interesting of all, the Chick-Fil-A Play app will allow users to watch and stream original animated shows. Its first show will be Legend of Evergreen Hills, a kids' adventure show. The animated Chick-fil-A Cows will also be making a return in the app.
10,000 gamers just saw the future of Nintendo, and it looks a lot like Minecraft
Details about Nintendo's mysterious 10,000-person playtest have begun to leak, and the type of game it is may shock you.
Chick-fil-A's app will have shows, games, podcasts and e-books
Chick-fil-A isn't messing around with this app
On top of animated shows coming to Chick-fil-A Play, the company will also be including original scripted podcasts on the app. Chick-fil-A said the podcasts will be "kid-friendly podcasts to use on the way to school, practice and anywhere in-between." Plus, the app will have e-books as well as that are "designed for easy, family-friendly entertainment anytime, anywhere."
The app will also feature video-based recipes and kid-friendly crafts. On top of that, the app will also include "games, jokes, and conversation starters" to "get the whole family talking- and laughing- together."
"Hospitality and fun have always been at the core of the Chick-fil-A family experience, whether inside our Restaurants and play areas, or through our Kids Meals,” said Dustin Britt, Chick-fil-A's executive director of brand strategy. “The Chick-fil-A Play App is a digital extension of that experience and another way we’re reimagining ‘Play’ for our Guests, in a unique way through entertainment that really encourages time together."
There is no word on whether you'll be able to use the app on Sundays.
Canceling your Netflix, Adobe, and Prime is about to get a whole lot easier
The FTC has issued a new ruling called "Click-to-Cancel" which will require companies to make it easier for consumers to cancel their subscriptions.