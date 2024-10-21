Key Takeaways Chick-fil-A's new app offers family-friendly entertainment.

The app includes animated shows, podcasts, recipes, crafts, games, and more.

Chick-fil-A Play app will be available to download on November 18th.

Watch out Netflix , Disney+ , and Prime Video , Chick-fil-A is coming for you.

The popular fast food chain is officially launching Chick-fil-A Play, a free streaming app, which will launch in a few weeks on November 18. Yes, you read that correctly, Chick-Fil-A is officially getting into the streaming game.

In a press release, Chick-Fil-A said the new app is "designed for parents and kids to share and experience together whether they’re enjoying a meal at home, in the drive-thru, or anywhere in- between." The app will have content that allows families to watch, listen, play, create, and read.

Most interesting of all, the Chick-Fil-A Play app will allow users to watch and stream original animated shows. Its first show will be Legend of Evergreen Hills, a kids' adventure show. The animated Chick-fil-A Cows will also be making a return in the app.

Chick-fil-A's app will have shows, games, podcasts and e-books

Chick-fil-A isn't messing around with this app

On top of animated shows coming to Chick-fil-A Play, the company will also be including original scripted podcasts on the app. Chick-fil-A said the podcasts will be "kid-friendly podcasts to use on the way to school, practice and anywhere in-between." Plus, the app will have e-books as well as that are "designed for easy, family-friendly entertainment anytime, anywhere."

The app will also feature video-based recipes and kid-friendly crafts. On top of that, the app will also include "games, jokes, and conversation starters" to "get the whole family talking- and laughing- together."

"Hospitality and fun have always been at the core of the Chick-fil-A family experience, whether inside our Restaurants and play areas, or through our Kids Meals,” said Dustin Britt, Chick-fil-A's executive director of brand strategy. “The Chick-fil-A Play App is a digital extension of that experience and another way we’re reimagining ‘Play’ for our Guests, in a unique way through entertainment that really encourages time together."

There is no word on whether you'll be able to use the app on Sundays.