Key Takeaways It features GM's Ultium EV Platform for impressive performance, flexibility, and modular design.

It boasts astonishing horsepower, torque, range, and fast-charging capabilities for an electrifying driving experience.

Advanced technology integration, enhanced utility, spacious layout, cargo capacity, and flagship performance make the 2024 Electric Silverado stand out.

The 2024 Electric Silverado is the latest EV from Chevrolet. Built on GM's Ultium EV Platform, this EV skateboard is leading the charge, utilizing shared technology across several GM vehicles, like the GMC Hummer EV and GMC Electric Sierra. So what makes the new EV Silverado different? Here is a comprehensive overview looking at the top 10 features of the 2024 Electric Silverado, including its capabilities, technology, pricing, availability, and more.

1 GM's Ultium EV Platform

Powering the Future

At the heart of the 2024 Electric Silverado lies General Motors' advanced Ultium EV Platform. It's the foundation for most of the EVs in GM's portfolio. The Ultium EV Platform is a flexible and modular design that offers a versatile arrangement of vehicles to be built on.

Using a configurable battery tray and a combination of drive unit options, cars, crossovers, SUVs, and trucks can all be purpose-built off of the Ultium. GM currently has a combination of up to three motors and multiple battery modules.

"The Ultium Platform enabled our design and engineering teams to start from a clean slate and create a pickup with impressive performance and capability," said Nichole Kraatz, Silverado EV chief engineer. "The result is a truly impressive testament to the creativity and innovation our teams can bring to market with speed and at scale."

2 Unrivaled power

The 2024 Electric Silverado horsepower and torque

With GM-estimated horsepower reaching up to 754, accompanied by more than 785 lb-ft of torque in Wide Open Watts Mode on the RST First Edition, the Electric Silverado is capable of going from 0 to 60mph in less than 4.5 seconds.

3 Efficiency

The 2024 Electric Silverado range and charging capabilities

One of the most compelling aspects of the 2024 Electric Silverado is its impressive 440-mile range and fast-charging abilities. Couple that with the convenience of public DC fast charging up to 350kW capabilities, this can potentially add approximately 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes. Additionally, the PowerBase charging system provides up to 10 outlets, delivering a total of 10.2kW of all-electric off board power for extra work duties and functional utility.

The 2024 Silverado EV is capable of charging another EV using an available accessory charge cord.

To charge the 2024 Electric Silverado, owners can tap into a growing North American network of 100,000 publicly available charging points in the US and Canada. Through the Ultium Charge 360 and myChevrolet Mobile App, everything is simplified for a better overall charging experience. This includes energy-efficient route planning.

Something else new, the 2024 Silverado EV is capable of charging another EV using an available accessory charge cord.

4 Advanced driving specifications

The 2024 Electric Silverado advanced technology

The Electric Silverado will offer features like Super Cruise, Four-wheel steering, and Automatic Adaptive Air Suspension. The chassis boasts independent front and rear suspensions, complemented by the e4WD system's front- and rear-drive motors. The Automatic Adaptive Air Suspension allows the vehicle to adjust its height by up to two inches (50mm) as needed.

The vehicle benefits from improved maneuverability and stability from the four-wheel steering capability, which tightens the turning radius at lower speeds, perfect for navigating parking lots, while also enhancing handling and stability at higher speeds, especially during towing operations.

Chevrolet's pioneering Linux-based software platform controls all of these functions while giving the truck unparalleled flexibility and connectivity. Seamlessly separated from the hardware, Ultifi enables rapid software updates, ensuring that the vehicle evolves over time.

5 Enhanced utility

The 2024 Electric Silverado integrated features

Beyond raw power and technological prowess, GM says it designed the 2024 Electric Silverado with utility in mind. Whether it is for hauling heavy loads or navigating challenging terrain, this truck is up to the task. With a towing capacity of 10,000 pounds and a payload capacity of 1,400 pounds, the Silverado EV should be able to tackle any job.

Both RST and WT models are equipped with essential towing features, including Tow/Haul mode, trailer hitch provisions, and an integrated trailer brake controller and Hitch Guidance. The RST model goes even further with Chevy's Advanced Trailering System, ensuring seamless towing experiences.

6 A spacious sanctuary

The 2024 Electric Silverado vehicle layout and configuration

With a redesigned layout that prioritizes comfort and functionality, every occupant has been afforded ample space and consideration. The second row is pushed rearward, meaning passengers over 6 feet tall will be comfortable no matter where they sit. Plus, with features like the fixed-glass roof on the RST model, expansive visibility, and increased headroom are all optimized.

7 Cargo and storage capacity

The 2024 Electric Silverado packs ample storage

When it comes to storage, the 2024 Electric Silverado doesn't disappoint. From the lockable eTrunk in the front of the vehicle to the modular console with over seven gallons of capacity, there's no shortage of space for all your gear and equipment. Plus, with the innovative Multi-Flex Midgate and Multi-Flex Tailgate, storage capacity is maximized in the truck bed, enabling that even the bulkiest can easily be hauled with ease.

The eTrunk offers a secure and weatherproof compartment with ample space for a large suitcase and various accessory options. It is an ideal space suitable to cater to the diverse needs of both the professional working class and the average general consumer.

The 5-foot-11-inch cargo bed of the Silverado EV is not super large by any means, but there is a twist. Thanks to the innovative Multi-Flex Midgate, the box extends to just over nine feet when open. This allows for even longer storage items to fit between the cab and the tailgate. Additionally, the versatile 40/60 second-row seat offers four configurations, ensuring users can transport gear or equipment while still accommodating a passenger comfortably.

For enhanced convenience, the available Multi-Flex Tailgate on the Silverado EV RST further extends the load floor and storage capability to an impressive 10 feet, 10 inches. To safeguard valuable cargo, an optional Tonneau cover provides a fully lockable, weatherproof storage compartment, allowing items such as lumber or a kayak to be securely transported.

8 Flagship performance

The 2024 Electric Silverado RST specifications

With top-of-the-line features and specifications, including a GM-estimated range of 440 miles on the RST First Edition model, this truck should deliver top-of-the-line performance and capability.

The flagship 2024 Electric Silverado RST First Edition main features:

Four-wheel steering. Automatic Adaptive Air Suspension. Multi-Flex Midgate that expands the truck's cargo capability while maintaining seating for a rear-row passenger. Available Multi-Flex Tailgate with power release. A large, 17-inch-diagonal LCD freeform infotainment screen paired with a neighboring 11-inch-diagonal re-configurable driver instrument display and a multicolor driver head-up display with a field of view over 14 inches. Trailering-capable Super Cruise, the industry's first true hands-free driver-assistance technology, allows drivers to travel hands-free on more than 200,000 miles of compatible roads across the US and Canada.

9 Pricing

The 2024 Electric Silverado offers affordable excellence