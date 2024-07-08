The new Sonos Roam 2 speaker is an update to Sonos' already beloved Roam speaker, complete with IP67 water- and dust-resistance, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity (hello, wireless lossless audio!), a small form factor, and great sound quality.

Read our review After trying the Sonos Roam 2, I'll never need another wireless speaker From the excellent sound quality to its ultra-portable weight and size, Sonos' Roam 2 is truly one of the most impressive speakers I've ever used.

But one major caveat to this speaker is its heftier price point as $179 is a lot to ask for a portable speaker. Thankfully, many alternatives exist, they just might not check every single box that the Roam 2 does.

Best cheaper Sonos Roam 2 alternative overall

Best overall Sonos Roam 2 alternative JBL Flip 6 Small and packs a punch Like the Sonos Roam 2, the JBL Flip 6 is IP67, compact, and sounds great. Plus, it has a companion app so you can adjust EQ, and connect other compatible JBL speakers to it too. Pros IP67

Adjustable EQ

Compact and portable Cons Slightly harsh treble at high volumes

Battery life could be better $130 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy

The JBL Flip 6 is a great compact Bluetooth speaker that can be compared in many ways to the Sonos Roam 2, notably in its IP67 water- and dust-resistance, its customizability in its companion app, its portable tube shape, and its battery life. And being $50 less than the Sonos Roam 2, that seems like a great argument to say that the JBL Flip 6 is one of the best cheaper alternatives to the Sonos Roam 2 you can get.

Close

The main ways in which it differs are that it doesn't have Sonos-specific features like Trueplay or anything very similar to it. But that's partially where you're saving money, because those extra features in a speaker are just bells and whistles. Some people might feel like they really need them, but the majority of people just need a good speaker, and the JBL Flip 6 fits that criteria very well.

Read our review A year later and the JBL Flip 6 still packs the perfect portable punch The JBL Flip 6 thinks harder about sound rather than turning to smarter features, and it makes for an ideal everyday speaker.

Best cheaper Sonos Roam 2 alternative from Sonos

Best Sonos alternative to the Sonos Roam 2 Sonos Roam SL Just a gen behind, without a mic $170 $160 Save $-10 The Sonos Roam SL has the same design and sound architecture as the Sonos Roam, but it doesn't offer a microphone and so misses out on a couple of features. Pros Lightweight and portable

Great sound quality

IP67 Cons No smart assistant

No Sonos Trueplay $160 at Best Buy $159 at Sonos $170 at Amazon

If you still want a Sonos speaker that's similar to the Roam 2 but want to save just a bit of money, the Sonos Roam SL is a good option for you. It looks extremely similar, sounds great, and has pretty much all the same features as the original Sonos Roam, it just doesn't have a built-in microphone. This means it doesn't have smart assistant capabilities or Trueplay, but apart from that, it's an extremely similar speaker.

Sonos

The Sonos Roam SL has the same IP67 water- and dust-resistance, and allows wireless connectivity over both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, so you can enjoy lossless audio if that suits your fancy. And with all of these similarities, you get to save about $20, and potentially more if it goes on sale.

Related Sonos Roam vs Sonos Roam SL: Do you really need microphones? Sonos sells two versions of its portable Bluetooth speaker, but only one of them supports voice assistants like Amazon Alexa.

Best ultra-budget Sonos Roam 2 alternative

Best budget Sonos Roam 2 alternative Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker The best bang for your buck The Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth speaker is light and portable, sounds good, and does all of that at a much lower price point than the Sonos Roam 2. It has a much longer battery life of 24 hours, too. It's only IPX7, so it has no dust-resistance, but it's still water-resistant. Pros Affordable

Compact and portable

Solid sound profile Cons Only IPX7 $40 at Amazon

If you're looking to save a lot of money on a portable Bluetooth speaker with water resistance, the Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth speaker is a really good option worth considering. The speaker sounds really good, has a 24-hour battery life, is very light and portable, and has IPX7 water-resistance. This means it's not dust-resistant like the Sonos Roam 2, but it can still withstand being submerged in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

The main aspects you miss out on by buying this cheap and alternative compared to buying the Sonos Roam 2 are mostly just the bells and whistles inherent to a Sonos speaker, like smart assistant support, Trueplay, and more advanced features in a companion app. While the Anker Soundcore 2 can't do any of that, that won't be a problem for most people, since most of the time, all you really need is a speaker that works and sounds good.

Best Sonos Roam 2 alternative for iOS users

Best Sonos Roam 2 alternative for iOS users Beats Pill (2024) Pricey, but lovely This is still a pretty pricey option, but it's $30 cheaper than the Sonos Roam 2, and has fantastic sound and comparable features. It integrates seamlessly with iOS, so Apple users will like this one a lot. Pros Wonderful sound

Seamless Apple integration

Great battery life

Can connect with other Beats Pills Cons Pricey

Bulky design $150 at Apple

The new updated Beats Pill speaker is still a very premium option, but allows you to spend $30 less than you would be spending on the Sonos Roam 2. It has features like IP67 water- and dust-resistance, a very long 24-hour battery life, and it integrates seamlessly with iOS, making for a really easy and convenient experience if you own an iPhone.