Bose is one of the standard-bearers in the audio industry when it comes to sound quality as it has been churning out excellent headphones, speakers, and sound systems for years. Whether you're using the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II speaker, or a Bose soundbar to fill your living room with music, you're going to be happy with your purchase. Bose continues to push the limits when it comes to packing top-notch sound, durable build, and ease of use into its audio products and its newest speaker, the Bose SoundLink Max is no exception.

This is Bose's largest SoundLink speaker yet, and it is more or less redefining what it means to carry around a portable speaker with you. With a nifty handle and a bigger build, it still doesn't skimp on audio and construction quality. It features Snapdragon Sound, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and a powder-coated steel enclosure to ensure its built to last. The SoundLink Max was made available just over two weeks ago and it retails for $399.

If you're heading out to the pool or to a party, you may want to show off your new SoundLink Max speaker, as it is IP67-rated waterproof and has a battery that can last for 20 hours. But you also may not want to risk bringing something that costs that much out and about with you. It's also possible, even likely, that you don't want to spend $399 on a portable speaker.

We've devised a list of speakers that you can purchase instead of the Bose SoundLink Max that are under $399 and will give you the sound quality and build that you're looking for. Here are our picks.

Best Bose SoundLink Max alternative overall

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Great for a pool party An ideal combination of size, style, sound and waterproof design makes this speaker very hard to beat. Pros IP67 dust- and water-resistant

Stereo pairing

Up to 14 hours of battery life Cons Charges via MicroUSB $100 at Amazon $100 at ultimate ears

At Pocket-lint, we are huge fans of the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 portable speaker. It has been at the top of our lists for Best portable speakers and Best outdoor Bluetooth speakers and with good reason. It is much smaller than the Bose SoundLink Max, but it packs a punch with its compact size. This is easier to carry and offers IP67 waterproofing like the SoundLink Max. The sound quality for such a small speaker is impressive, as people at your party will feel the bass any time it's bumping.

The battery life lasts for up to 14 hours, which is rather impressive in this day and age, especially at this price point. You're getting all of this for less than $100. While it isn't the best and loudest speaker you're bound to find, it offers the complete package for size, sound quality, ease of use, and price. While it does charge with a MicroUSB cable, which is difficult to deal with at times, it will pair up with another Wonderboom 3 to create a stereo for your party.

Best stereo pairing Bose SoundLink Max alternative

Bang and Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen speaker Pairing power An amazing little portable speaker that pairs incredibly well with other speakers to boost the sound. Pros Customizable sound EQ

Pairing fills the room with sound

Battery life of 18 hours Cons Can't pair with 1st Gen $299 at Amazon $299 at B&H Photo

Speaking of stereo pairing, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen is at the top of the list when it comes to filling your room with sound when it's paired. Utilizing two of these together will be enough to get the party going inside or out. It's a small portable speaker, much tinier than the SoundLink Max. But it has a peak power of 2x140 watts, meaning it's loud and powerful.

This Bluetooth speaker has a battery that lasts for up to 18 hours and you can customize the sound EQ in the B&O app, allowing you to get the sound just the way you want it for whatever occasion. The aluminum dome is water- and dust-resistant, giving you peace of mind wherever you're using it.

Best Bose SoundLink Max alternative from Bose itself

Bose SoundLink Flex Solid SoundLink This is a tremendously capable portable speaker that use Bose's Position Qtechnology to detect its location in a room and modulate audio output for the crispest, clearest sound. It's also durable, rated to IP67 waterproof speaker standards, so you can take it anywhere with no fear. Pros It floats

12 hours of battery life

Built-in microphone Cons Buttons aren't easy to use $149 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy

If you're dead set on a Bose SoundLink speaker, may we suggest the Bose SoundLink Flex? While it is a few years old, it is still incredibly effective. It is bigger than the past two speakers on this list but it weighs only 1.3 pounds, which is more than a third of the weight less than the SoundLink Max. It comes with an easy carrying strap as well, making it simple to tote from place to place.

The SoundLink Flex offers a battery that lasts for up to 12 hours and it connects to the Bose Connect app to have its sound customized to fill the room it's in. While the buttons on it aren't the easiest to see or use, it is a slender and sleek speaker that will fill the void if you don't want to spend $400.

Best battery life Bouse SoundLink Max alternative

Marshall Middleton Distinctly Marshall $250 $300 Save $50 The Marshall Middleton is a loud and easily portable speaker that feels like you're carrying a light amplifier. The sleek Marshall design never looks out of style and the battery life is stellar. Pros Over 20 hours of battery life

True Stereophonic sound

Easy controls Cons Heavy See at Marshall (US) $250 at Amazon

Marshall speakers have a distinct design that look like mini amplifiers. But they produce a sound that is anything but miniature. The Marshall Middleton is one of our favorite versions of the Marshall speakers because it is easy to use and the battery life is incredible. It actually beats the SoundLink Max's 20 hour battery life, as this lasts for over 20 hours on a single charge.

While this speaker may seem heavy to some, as it weighs four pounds, it's actually lighter than the SoundLink Max. The buttons on the top are useful and simple to utilize and the leather and plastic build will look great on any bookshelf or table. It can crank out tremendous sound and it remains distortion-free, even at high volumes.

Best sound quality Bose SoundLink Max alternative

Soundcore Motion X600 Audio for all around you The Soundcore Motion X600 offers spatial audio technology and 50W of sound to fill the room, backyard, or wherever you are. Pros Spatial audio

50W of sound

12 hours of battery life Cons Only IPX7 waterproof rating $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

Filling the space that a speaker is in with sound is important when you want to get the most for your money. The Soundcore Motion X600, thanks to its spatial audio technology and design. It is built with five drivers and five amps to muscle up the sound in any direction that it plays, making your music carry.

This boasts 50W of sound and even if you make the volume louder, it doesn't distort it. It comes with a carrying bar that makes it look like a boom box. The Soundcore Motion X600 is heavier than the SoundLink Max and doesn't have as strong of an IP waterproof rating. But it is a full $200 cheaper than it.

Bottom line: Which is the best cheaper BoseLink Max alternative?

There are many ways that you can go if you don't want to spend $400 on a speaker. While the BoseLink Max is an impressive Bluetooth speaker with solid sound quality that is built by a trusted brand, it is expensive. There are other speakers on the market that can deliver features similar to the BoseLink Max for much cheaper. We opt for the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 because of how much it packs into its design.