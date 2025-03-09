Summary Power banks are ideal for on-the-go charging.

Most people use their smartphones for calls, messaging, and browsing throughout the day, and rely on them to work at their full potential. Even the best phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Google Pixel 9 Pro, which are packed with features, can benefit from accessories that improve battery life, charging speeds, and other functions to improve performance and make them more user-friendly.

Luckily, great phone accessories aren't costly, and you can find great options without a huge cash outlay. Spending a few bucks on quality items can drastically improve your experience and add convenience to your life.

1 Power bank

Never run out of juice

Powerbanks are essential accessories for on-the-go users who work in coffee shops or need to charge their phones fully when traveling on planes or trains. They are available in many colors and sizes, so it's easy to find one at the best price for your needs.

While some power banks can be bulky and heavy, many are compact and lightweight enough to slip into your bag or pocket. Most come with multiple ports for charging several devices at once, and some even offer wireless charging to eliminate the hassle of tangled cables. Investing in a power bank is worth it -- you never know when you'll need it. In emergencies like breakdowns when no power outlets are around, a power bank can even go as far as being a lifesaver.

2 Fast charger

Don't waste time

Nobody likes waiting around for their phone to charge, and a fast charger can mean the difference between being late for a party or meeting and getting there on time. Most new phones don't include charging bricks, and if you're still using an old one, it's probably slow and outdated.

A charging brick can save you precious time and let you focus on other things instead of watching your battery crawl to 100%.

New phones from reputable brands often support 45W charging speeds or higher, so investing in a compatible charging brick ensures your phone charges as quickly as possible. For about $20, a charging brick is a small investment that can save you precious time and let you focus on other things instead of watching your battery crawl to 100%.

3 Good quality cable

Faster charging and data transfer speeds

Charging cables aren't all created equal, and even the best fast-charging brick won't perform well if you're using an older cable that doesn't support its speeds. Most charging cables are inexpensive, so it's worth investing in one that supports up to 240W charging speeds and 20Gbps data transfer for quickly copying photos and files to your laptop.

When choosing a cable, look for one with a sturdy, braided nylon coating to prevent bending or breaking. Short cables can make it tough to send messages or make calls while your phone charges, so opting for a longer six-foot cable gives you the freedom to move and use your phone comfortably.​​​​​​​

4 Camera lens attachments

The cheapest way to upgrade your camera

Pocket-lint / Godefa

Modern phones may have excellent cameras, but they still come with limitations. If you're a photographer or just someone who wants to capture the perfect shot, a phone lens kit can help enhance your camera's capabilities. These kits attach to your phone with a clip and include different lenses, with each serving a unique function.

Common attachments include a telephoto lens for distant shots, a macro lens for detailed close-ups, and a wide-angle lens to expand your field of view. If you plan to use the lens kit for professional work, it's worth investing in one that comes with a sturdy carry case and accessories like a tripod and lens covers.