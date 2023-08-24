Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) $80 $110 Save $30 Tablets don't need to cost hundreds of dollars. Right now, you can get the Lenovo Tab M8 for just $80 from Amazon. That's insanely cheap for a solid tablet that'll handle all of the basic tasks you could throw at it. The 27% discount won't last, so make sure to grab it while you can. $80 at Amazon

Amazon always seems to have some good deals floating around, and today, it has a solid Lenovo tablet for just $80. This tablet normally sells for $110, so you can save 27 per cent right now. It features an 8-inch HD display that makes it large enough to get stuff done but small enough to be portable.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Tab M8

The Lenovo Tab M8 has a 1280 x 800 resolution 8-inch screen, which is really solid for an entry-level device. You get ‎32GB of storage for your apps and games. It also has a MediaTek Helio A22 chip with 3GB of RAM. While these specs won't rival a top-of-the-line tablet, for the price, they're really good and perfect for someone not looking to do anything too intensive with their tablet.

Another nice feature of this tablet is the 5100mAh battery, which is quite large for a smaller tablet. Lenovo says you can get up to 16 hours of continuous streaming with the Tab M8, so it should be able to make it through long travel days without a problem Charging speeds are decent at 10W, so you can fill up the battery relatively quickly when it eventually runs out.

There are two cameras, a 5MP rear and a 2MP front. These will do the job of snapping an image in a pinch or getting on a video call. You can even use the 5MP rear camera to capture 1080p video!

For the OS, you get Android 12 Go, which offers most of the benefits of Android 12, but in a package designed to run on more affordable hardware. Having Go will create a smoother experience overall on the Lenovo Tab M8.