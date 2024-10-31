Key Takeaways OpenAI launches an AI-powered web search engine, ChatGPT search, and is integrated right into ChatGPT.

It's available now to paid subscribers and SearchGPT waitlist users, with free users getting it in the coming months.

OpenAI's ChatGPT search aims to revolutionize how people browse the web.

ChatGPT has taken the world by storm since it first debuted in late 2022. Since then, AI has become mainstream, with every tech company racing to get AI features and AI-powered devices in the hands of consumers.

Now, OpenAI , ChatGPT's developer, has officially launched its AI-powered web search engine, ChatGPT search. The feature is available for ChatGPT Plus and Team users and SearchGPT waitlist users starting today. OpenAI says enterprise and education users will get it in the next few weeks, and free users over the coming months.

The new feature will be automatically integrated into ChatGPT

Browsing the web just got a whole lot different

OpenAI

ChatGPT search isn't a separate product or launcher, the new AI web search engine is built right into the existing ChatGPT interface. You can access the feature on chatgpt.com, as well as the desktop and mobile apps. When you enter a prompt, ChatGPT will determine whether it needs to tap into web results or not to answer your query. Users can manually trigger web searches if they so please.

"ChatGPT can now search the web in a much better way than before. You can get fast, timely answers with links to relevant web sources, which you would have previously needed to go to a search engine for," OpenAI said in a blog post. "This blends the benefits of a natural language interface with the value of up-to-date sports scores, news, stock quotes, and more."

Traditionally, with a web search engine like Google, when you look up something you have to do the digging yourself to find the specific thing you're looking for. ChatGPT's search goal is to do all that digging for you. You can ask questions in a more natural, conversational way, and ChatGPT will respond with information from the web if needed. OpenAI has also partnered with news and data providers to add up-to-date information to the AI search engine. The company also added new visual designs for categories like weather, stocks, sports, news and maps.

ChatGPT search results also include a list of sources

OpenAI has made it easy for you to find the sources ChatGPT used to answer your question

OpenAI

The best part about this new update is that ChatGPT search also lists the sources it gets its information from, like news articles or blog posts. This will be extremely handy for verifying information as well as conducting additional research. To check the sources, just click the sources button below the response, and it will open a sidebar with the references as seen in the photo above.

"ChatGPT search connects people with original, high-quality content from the web and makes it part of their conversation. By integrating search with a chat interface, users can engage with information in a new way, while content owners gain new opportunities to reach a broader audience," OpenAI said in a blog post. "We hope to help users discover publishers and websites, while bringing more choice to search."

OpenAI has collaborated with the news industry and listened to feedback from global publisher partners, such as the Associated Press, Financial Times, News Corp, Reuters and many more. OpenAI says any website or publisher can choose whether to appear in ChatGPT search or not.

The release of ChatGPT search comes as the AI search engine race is just heating up, with other companies like Meta working on its own AI search engine.

This new way of searching the web could be revolutionary, and change the way we search for things forever.