Summary ChatGPT search is now free for all users, but requires a ChatGPT account.

OpenAI aims to challenge Google Chrome's market dominance.

The goal of ChatGPT search is to provide faster, more conversational web browsing.

OpenAI has announced ChatGPT search is now rolling out for free to all users. The release is part of the AI giant's "12 Days of OpenAI" event leading up to the holidays. Last week, the company launched Sora, its AI video generation tool.

ChatGPT search launched in October, but it was only available to paid subscribers of ChatGPT Plus or Pro. With today's announcement, the feature is now free to all. However, you will need to have a ChatGPT account and be logged in to access it.

ChatGPT search isn't a separate product from ChatGPT, meaning you can access the feature from ChatGPT's existing mobile and desktop app or on chatgpt.com.

How to use ChatGPT search

ChatGPT is coming for Google Chrome's dominance

To use ChatGPT search, open up ChatGPT and type an inquiry into the message bar. ChatGPT will automatically determine if it needs to use search and up-to-date information from the web to answer your query. However, you can click the globe button under the message bar to use search automatically.

Right now, Google Chrome has the highest browser market share worldwide at 67.53 percent, followed by Safari at 18.2 percent, according to statcounter. With the launch of ChatGPT search to all users, OpenAI surely hopes it will start chipping away at Chrome's market dominance in the next couple of years with its AI search engine.

The whole point of ChatGPT search is to make browsing the web faster and easier. With traditional search engines, when you look something up you might have to scroll through multiple links to find the answer you're looking for. ChatGPT's search mission is to do that for you in a more conversational way.

OpenAI has partnered with news and data providers to make sure it's AI search engine is up-to-date. However, some researchers are concerned the search function is providing incorrect responses, so it may be best to double-check any of the answers the AI search engine gives you.