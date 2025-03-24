Summary ChatGPT is currently experiencing a major outage.

OpenAI has confirmed the service is experiencing issues and is working on fixing them.

There is no timeline for when ChatGPT's services will be fully restored. Users report error messages and slow responses.

If you've been trying to use ChatGPT today but keep encountering error messages, you're not alone. The popular AI chatbot is facing a significant outage in the US.

OpenAI is aware of the problem, and its official status page for ChatGPT indicates it's "currently experiencing issues." OpenAI says it is working on a fix, but there is no timeline for when services will be fully restored. The outage is impacting ChatGPT's web services and mobile app.

"We have identified that users are experiencing elevated errors for the impacted services. We are working on implementing a mitigation," OpenAI says.

Thousands of users in the US are reporting issues

ChatGPT is either slow to respond or not working at all

According to downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages worldwide, thousands of reports indicate that ChatGPT is down in the US. Many users receive the response "Something went wrong" when attempting to prompt the AI chatbot. Other users report that ChatGPT is functioning, but its responses are extremely slow.

The error messages appear across ChatGPT's models, including 4o and 03-mini. The outage seems to be affecting users primarily in the US, as there haven’t been many outage reports from other countries like Canada or the UK. For what it’s worth, here in Canada, I'm experiencing no issues with ChatGPT, and it responded to a couple of prompts without any problems on both desktop and mobile.

It's unclear what caused this outage, but hopefully, OpenAI will keep us updated and get things back up and running again quickly.