Does everything need to be an app? Probably not, but ChatGPT has become one anyway.

OpenAI, the research company behind the popular generative AI chatbot, has released a ChatGPT app for iOS. You can find it on the App Store in the US. The organisation plans on a wider rollout shortly and says an Android app is also due soon.

The app provides the same general chatbot experience you get with the web version: You type in a prompt, then ChatGPT takes a moment to research, and it will form a response with its machine learning models. You have the option to regenerate its answer, follow up with a new prompt, or go a different direction.

The same caveats apply here as they do on the web: The bot doesn't know much of what's going beyond 2021, and it may give out inaccurate information in its replies. Obviously, if you're paying $20 a month to be subscribed to ChatGPT Plus, you have access to the expanded features in the app, as well.

There is a slight bonus to be had when it comes to using ChatGPT on a phone and that's the ability to speak your prompt. OpenAI is integrating its Whisper neural net for speech recognition in the app. That being said, most users have the option to perform speech-to-text input via their device's keyboard app. So, by using Whisper, you're only just helping OpenAI train it.

The biggest benefit to an official ChatGPT app is that it fills the vacuum left by other apps - some of them deceptive - which may have been downloaded by unwitting and vulnerable users. And if the user interface is even just that much better than the mobile web version, well, that's icing on the cake.