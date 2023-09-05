In a world where staying connected is vital, having a reliable and efficient charging solution is essential. Introducing the latest innovation from UGREEN, the Nexode 300W GaN Desktop Charger, set to redefine how you power up your devices. As technology evolves, so does the need for smarter and greener charging solutions. With the Nexode 300W, UGREEN is taking the lead by combining cutting-edge technology, hyper-fast charging capabilities, and eco-conscious design to offer a charging experience like no other.

Available for purchase starting the 5th of September, this powerhouse charger promises to be a game-changer for anyone seeking faster, smarter, and greener charging solutions.

Unleash the power of hyper-fast charging

At the heart of the Nexode 300W is the remarkable hyper-fast charging technology, boasting compatibility with PD 3.1, QC3.0, and several other fast-charging protocols. This means you can charge your devices at lightning speed, whether it's your laptop, tablet, smartphone, AirPods, or other compatible gadgets. With four USB-C ports and one USB-A port, the Nexode 300W allows you to fast charge up to five devices simultaneously, making it a versatile charging hub for your home, office, or shared spaces.

Smart and safe charging ahead

Safety is paramount in charging devices, and the Nexode 300W excels in this aspect. Featuring the advanced Thermal GuardTM system, this charger constantly monitors temperature changes in real-time, taking an impressive 6000 temperature readings every minute. This ensures your devices are safeguarded against overheating, overcharging, and excessive current. The sturdy PVC shell adds an extra layer of protection, making the Nexode 300W resilient against potential bumps and drops.

Embrace a greener future with GaN

UGREEN is committed to reducing its carbon footprint, and the Nexode 300W exemplifies this commitment. By integrating GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology, this charger offers superior efficiency and a greener approach to charging. GaN-powered integrated circuits are more environmentally friendly than legacy silicon chips, contributing to a reduction in carbon emissions by up to 30 percent. With the Nexode 300W, you're not only charging your devices; you're also contributing to a cleaner planet.

Aesthetics meets functionality

The Nexode 300W doesn't just excel in performance; it's also a sight to behold. The sleek space grey design with matte black accents seamlessly integrates with any workspace or environment. The charger's compact and elegant build ensures it won't clutter your desk while providing unparalleled charging capabilities.

Releasing on the 5th of September

Mark your calendars for the 5th of September, as that's when the UGREEN Nexode 300W GaN Desktop Charger officially hits the market. Priced at $269, this charging powerhouse offers incredible value for its features and capabilities. You can find it on Amazon U.S. and UGREEN in the U.S. For those in the U.K. and E.U., the retail price is £269.99 and €259.99, respectively.

Power up with UGREEN Nexode 300W

The UGREEN Nexode 300W GaN Desktop Charger is more than just a charger; it's a testament to UGREEN's commitment to innovation, efficiency, and sustainability. With hyper-fast charging, advanced safety measures, and a greener approach to technology, this charger is a must-have for modern-day individuals who demand more from their charging solutions.

As of the 5th of September, you can transform how you power up your devices by getting your hands on the Nexode 300W. Embrace the future of charging with UGREEN and experience the difference for yourself. Don't miss out on this groundbreaking launch. The Nexode 300W is ready to juice up your devices and optimise your life.