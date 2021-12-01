Key Takeaways CES 2024 will take place from January 9 to January 12, with press events starting on January 7.

Over 150,000 industry attendees and 3,500+ companies are expected to participate in CES 2024.

Major tech companies like AMD, Hisense, Lenovo, LG, Nvidia, Panasonic, Qualcomm, and Samsung are anticipated to make significant announcements and product launches at CES 2024.

Every year in tech kicks off with one huge show. Run by the CTA - Consumer Technology Association - the Consumer Electronics Show is notorious because it's held in Las Vegas - the city of sin - but also because it was designed to focus on consumer products. It's the largest event in the tech calendar, often seeing some of the biggest launches of the year, or outlining some of the biggest trends in technology for the next 12 months.

CES has changed over the years, but it remains a huge gathering in the Nevada desert, where some really exciting new tech gets showcased. It's often the launch venue for the best new TVs and some great audio tech. In 2024, we're expecting a big return to form for CES. Here's everything we know about it.

When is CES 2024?

The official show dates for CES 2024 run from Tuesday 9 January to Friday 12 January 2024. This isn't when the bulk of the news announcements appear, however, as the press dates are just before that, when many of the biggest launches take place. The press date you need to pay attention to is from Sunday 7 January 2024, which is when everything kicks off.

Who attends CES?

CES is an industry event, so the public cannot attend. But anyone connected to the consumer electronics industry can apply for a pass. In 2019, over 182,000 people attended, which was the show's then capacity. That included more than 4,000 companies and almost 7,000 members of the media. The CTA is expecting that CES 2024 will bring over 150,000 industry attendees, with over 3500+ companies exhibiting.

What to expect from CES 2024

CES is the first opportunity for many companies to show off their products for the coming year - as well as show off future technologies. While it's dominated by big brands, it's also an opportunity for smaller companies to showcase either great inventions, or products that, quite frankly, may never see the light of day again.

CES is still some time away, but we're starting to hear about new tech and devices that might launch at CES 2024 - we'll be covering the rumours right here - and then the launches that really matter once we get to the show.

AMD

AMD at CES 2024

AMD is rumoured to be announcing the Ryzen 8000G APUs in January and CES could be the perfect venue to kick off this conversation. The company often uses CES - probably to counterbalance Nvidia - so it's worth keeping an eye on.

Hisense

Hisense at CES 2024

Hisense has been making waves in television over the past couple of years. The Hisense U7K has been a stand-out TV of 2023, and we're expecting more Mini-LED action from the company at CES 2024. I'm expecting the launch of the Hisense 110UX, a 110-inch Mini-LED TV which is said to have a massive 10,000 nits brightness. That's not designed just to illuminate your room, it's to give greater dynamic range to really punch out those HDR highlights.

Lenovo at CES 2024

Lenovo is a big exhibitor at CES, and we expect 2024 to be no different. I'm expecting a full range of tablet and notebook launches, as the company continues to explore the various form factors that bridge the divide between the two.

LG at CES 2024

LG often uses CES to launch a full range of devices. These span from smart appliances to display concepts, but it's the televisions that take centre stage. It's usually the platform for the launch of the new LG OLED G series. For 2024, I'm expecting to see the LG OLED G4 announced, and rumours suggest that it's going to be bumping the refresh rate to 144Hz to better support PC gamers.

L'Oréal at CES 2024

The beauty company often heads to CES to showcase tech, and in 2024, Nicolas Hieronimus, the company's CEO, will deliver a keynote address, so there's sure to be something exciting to follow.

Nvidia

Nvidia at CES 2024

Nvidia likes CES, often kicking off its new tech announcements. That's no different for 2024, with the company confirming that it will be hosting a special address from the show. It's rumoured that there are RTX 4000 Super cards incoming, so that's something to be excited about.

Panasonic at CES 2024

Panasonic often uses CES to talk about its latest TV technology. It typically uses the show to launch its flagship TV and talk about other related TV technologies. I'm expecting Panasonic to use the event to talk about changes to the panel and processing technology.

Qualcomm

Qualcomm at CES 2024

Qualcomm is usually at CES, but doesn't use it for smartphone announcements - it saves that for Mobile World Congress a month later. Instead, Qualcomm is likely to talk about automotive solutions, like Snapdragon Chassis and other in-car tech. Qualcomm is also delivering a keynote address at CES 2024, expected to lay out some of the headline changes to the industry for the following year.

Samsung at CES 2024

Samsung often has a huge presence at the show because it's in so many consumer tech segments. I'm expecting to see announcements about the latest TV tech, as well as smart appliances - along with teases about Galaxy Unpacked where the S24 is expected to launch later in January.