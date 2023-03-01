When you see a special edition headset based on The Mandalorian, you have to buy it. This is the way.

You'd need to be hiding under a rock in a galaxy far, far away to have missed the fact that the third season of The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+. And now you can buy a special edition Logitech G A30 headset to match.

The Logitech G A30 wireless headset was already pretty great. But now Logitech has kicked things up a gear with the A 30 The Mandalorian Edition headset. Yes, it's a mouthful. And yes, you're going to want to pick a headset of your very own up at the earliest opportunity.

You will of course get the base A30 headset under all of the custom bits and bobs, but it's those custom bits and bobs that we're all most interested in, isn't it?

"Custom speaker tags and ear cups with authentic Mandalorian script and signets show you are a warrior to be reckoned with," the Logitech marketing spiel begins. "Adapt to every hunt with the A30. It’s powerful, versatile, and finished like Beskar Steel colorway. This is one headset that you’ll never want to take off."

There is little doubt that the aesthetic is a gorgeous one. But this headset has the features to match.

Those features start with connectivity for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5, although you might need a dongle to make everything work properly. Once you do you'll benefit from more than a day's battery life - 27 hours, to be exact. And then there are things like the 40mm drivers, ultra-low latency wireless connection, and more. You can even control the audio experience using the Logitech G mobile app on your iPhone or Android phone, too.

If that all sounds like a recipe for parting people with their money, you'd be right. And these special edition headphones don't come cheap. Retailers should have the Logitech G A30 The Mandalorian Edition as of right now, with a £249/$249/€279.00 asking price. You can order direct from Logitech, too, StarWarsNewsNet points out.