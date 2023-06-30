We're well-used to Casio launching new editions of its popular G-Shock range. There's a multitude of options in all different shapes, sizes, styles and finishes, but - of all of them - it's the Mudman that's most suited to the harshest conditions imaginable, and the latest G-Shock GW-9500 really ups the ante.

As any Mudman should be, it's dust and mud resistant, and primarily - in the words of Casio - 'designed to meet the needs of professionals who work in extreme conditions'. So if you work outdoors, or are involved in extreme, heavy outdoor labour where you're constantly exposed to wood dust, rain, wind, mud, or any other form of particles swirling around you all day, the latest Mudman is the watch designed for you.

While G-Shocks are typically designed for extreme environments of all kinds, the Mudman is particularly well suited for extreme land conditions, especially where mud, dirt, sand or rubble are involved. It's also waterproof to 200m, ensuring that it'll never be troubled by wet conditions either.

Casio also implemented a new display structure made up of two LCD layers to make the onboard digital compass clearer to read, even when you're in a low-visibility environment. The top layer of the LCD is dedicated to the compass function, showing a large cross-shaped icon on the display while the bottom LCD is your typical watch display that can show time and other measurements and details.

The new model - number GW-9500 - takes all those key ideas of what a Mudman needs to be, but slims it down. In fact, it's 3.4mm slimmer than the previous Mudman, delivering that same protection in a sleeker package. It's been designed this way so that you don't find the watch interfering with your arm movements, or catching easily against rocks, or in tight spaces.

As well as being a timepiece, it's equipped with a number of sensors to measure other data. There's a barometer which can show atmospheric pressure over the past 42 hours, there's an altimeter which can be used to manually tag points in a hike, or automatically log the highest and lowest altitudes of a trek. You also get a thermometer, for measuring temperature.

To keep the battery going for anywhere between 6 and 26 months - depending on your usage - there's a Tough Solar system that can convert the sun's light into charge for the internal battery cell so - again - another feature designed for those who spend a lot of time outdoors.

Otherwise, it's got all the timekeeping bells and whistles you'd want from a G-Shock. You have the usual stopwatch and countdown timers, up to 5 independent daily alarms and the option to have sunrise/sunset time displayed, as well as a battery level indicator and auto-calendar.

The watch will be available to buy in three colours - Rescue Orange, Military Green and Tactical Black - with pricing at either £349 or £329 in the UK depending on which colour you go for.