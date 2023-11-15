Key Takeaways Casio G-Shock's latest collaboration with the Charles Darwin Foundation introduces three new watches inspired by Galápagos Island creatures.

Each watch showcases a different animal through silhouette designs on the display, band loop, and LCD, and includes the foundation's logo and conservation statement.

These shock-resistant, water-resistant watches are solar-powered, with smartphone link capabilities, and are priced at £150 in the UK. International pricing is unknown.

The world of the Casio G-Shock is far from one filled with big, black watches these days. The G-Shock line of rugged wearables is a more colorful place than ever before thanks in part to a growing collection of collaborations with other companies that bring special editions to the lineup. The latest of those is a collaboration with the Charles Darwin Foundation, and the result is three new watches.

Those watches are all here to celebrate three of the creatures normally found on the Galápagos Islands. Specifically, we're talking about the hammerhead shark, Darwin's finch, and the Galápagos giant tortoise.

Three new watches to choose from

All three of these new watches are immediately recognisable as belonging to the collection thanks to their animal-themed looks. The GW-B5600CD-1A2, for example, features a hammerhead shark on its display in silhouette form. The sea-inspired pattern decorates the rest of the face while the band loop has a die-cut hammerhead shark motif to finish off the look. Use the blacklight and you'll also see the shark on the LCD itself, too.

Moving on, the GW-B5600CD-9 is a yellow watch featuring a silhouette of a tortoise with its domed shell appearing on the watch face, band loop, and the display itself when that famous backlight is enabled. The bright yellow case and band are undoubtedly the first things you'll notice about this watch, but as ever it's the details that matter.

Rounding out the trio we have the GW-B5600CD-1A3 with a face design that features one of Darwin's finches. You'll find a finch on the band loop and again when you activate the backlight.

All three of the new watches have the Charles Darwin Foundation logo engraved on the case back along with the statement "Apoyo la conservación de Galápagos." (Spanish for "I support Galápagos conservation.") which can be found on the band.

In terms of specifications, all three watches are shock-resistant as you'd expect while 20-bar water resistance and the usual array of alarms and timers are included. The watch is solar-powered and features a smartphone link as well. Price-wise, the watches cost £150 in the UK while international pricing isn't yet known.