Casio has announced a new series of classic G-Shock designs given a face lift in time for the brand's 40th anniversary. The G-Shock Recrystallized series comprises three watches based on iconic models but made using heat treated stainless steel for a unique, rugged look.

Casio basically infuses gas into the surface of the steel during the manufacturing process, which hardens the metal itself rather than needing an additional coating afterwards. This results in a stainless steel around three times harder than usual. In addition, the metal is recrystallized which creates sparkling, rock-like patterns underneath a matte texture.

That also means that every timepiece in the range is individual - with no pattern quite the same.

6 Images G-Shock Recrystallized range (Casio)

Two of the models are based on the original G-Shock - the DW-5000C. The G-Shock GMW-B5000PG and G-Shock GMW-B5000PS come in gold and silver colours respectively and have that octagonal shape that harks back to 1983. All exterior components are made from the heat treated stainless steel, with the gold model ion-plated to get the colour right.

Specifications are the same as other models in the B5000 range, including 200-metres water resistance and dust proofing, plus solar charging capabilities to keep each watch running indefinitely when there's enough light.

There is also Bluetooth connectivity to hook the watches up to your iPhone or Android handset and automatically keep the time accurate wherever you are in the world. A phone finder feature can also locate your device by just pressing a button on the watch.

The Casio G-Shock DW-5040PG is also based on the original G-Shock design and features the words "Project Team Tough" on the dial to honor the members who developed the first watch for the brand.

It too has recrystallized heat treated stainless steel as part of its construction, albeit on the case back, buckle and band loop. Biomass plastics are used for the bezel and band.

Its battery lasts for two years before needing a replacement, while other features include 200-metres water resistance (which is suitable for professional diving), and three multi-function alarms.

All three watches will be available from the official G-Shock online retail store soon, ranging from £269 to £789.