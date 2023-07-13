Casio has launched the latest limited edition G-Shock, and this is yet another tie-in with NASA. This is the fourth time Casio has released a NASA-themed G-Shock, and this one sports the popular rounded DW6900 design with the classic four-button layout on the sides.

As with earlier NASA models, this particular version - the DW6900NASA237 - has an all-white design, featuring a solid matte white finish on the case and strap, with the only other colours being the logos and flags dotted around the watch band.

On the one side, you'll find 'National Aeronautics and Space Administration' printed in a clean black font, and the US Stars and Stripes flag on the watch strap loop. On the longer side of the strap, you'll find a bright red NASA logo on the knuckle.

There's also a silhouette of the earth printed on the display panel, so that when you hit the light button, you can see the earth, but not when the light is off. That same theme is found on the underside of the watch, which features an image of the earth engraved into the metal plate on the bottom of the watch.

Since it's a limited edition model, the new NASA G-Shock also comes with special packaging which includes a black box with a detailed image of the moon printed on it, and a metal tin printed in white and black with the American flag on the side and a series of dimples around the edges of the lid.

Casio

As with any G-Shock, it comes with a high degree of durability: it's shock-resistant and water-resistant to depths of 200m. You also get the classic timer/watch features including the 1/100-second stopwatch, a 1-second countdown timer, multi-function alarm and an EL backlight.

Here comes the bad news part: the launch is very limited, and you won't just be able to pick one up anywhere. The purchasing process is a little like a rare sneaker raffle, in that you need to enter a contest to win, and only the chosen winners can then go forward and buy the watch for $130. It's also limited to Casio ID members in the US only.

If you want to take a chance and get in on the contest, head to Casio's site and enter the contest, but be sure to check the limitations/rules before you do.