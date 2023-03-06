Casio launched its Full Metal range of G-Shock watches last summer, with silver, black and rose fold versions of its classic 2100 design. Now, it is introducing another colour to the lineup - gold.

The new GM-B2100GD-9A once again continues the legacy of the very first G-Shock (the DW-5000C) with its octagonal case. However, this model is made of stainless steel with a yellow gold coloured finish. The bezel, band and screw-back case are each made of metal, while the colour scheme carries on through the device's side buttons, screws and watch hands.

The dial is black, which makes the hands stand out even more, and the model details are engraved on the rear along with the symbol for Bluetooth connectivity.

6 Images Casio G-Shock GM-B2100GD-9A in gold (Casio)

That's because this G-Shock line can be connected to an iOS or Android device through Casio's Smartphone Link app. This will adjust the time on the watch to be accurate no matter where you are in the world. In addition, the B2100 has tough solar charging technology built into the face. It enables the watch to be powered by sunlight, even in low light conditions. And, as the replaceable, rechargeable battery will last for up to seven months without solar charging, you should never really have to worry about power.

Like other G-Shock models, this one is shockproof and water resistant (down to 200-metres). It has a dual LED backlight too, for viewing the time when it is dark.

There's no word yet on availability, but we imagine it will be purchasable from the Casio G-Shock webstore soon. It is priced at £549, which is a touch more expensive than the silver, black and rose gold models already available (which start at £449).

Other classic G-Shock designs are now also available in the Master of Metal range, including versions of the all-digital 5000 series that "started it all". There is also a great-looking G-Steel lineup that come in a little cheaper than the 2100 series G-Shocks above. You can check them all out on the official G-Shock website.