Casio has revamped its sports-tracking smart fitness G-Shock range, refreshing the design, build materials and - crucially - giving the fitness and health tracking a much-need update so that it tracks more, and does it more accurately.

It's safe to say, the first generation GBD-H1000 was limited, offering little more than basic running tracking, without much additional context beyond pure running data. With this latest model, Casio has leaned on expertise from Polar to implement its heart-rate algorithms with the aim of giving you more than just basic data.

With the Powered by Polar feature-set built-in, the new connected G-Shock not only offers accurate heart-rate monitoring but calculates how much energy you use during an activity, and also how much of that energy was burned from fat, carbs and proteins.

Similar to Garmin's tracking, you'll be able to see how productive your sessions are in terms of increasing fitness and running ability, as well as tracking your daily movement and rest to see how well recovered your body is, to ensure you're prepared for the next session.

Unlike the first-generation model, the H2000 offers multiple tracking options including running, walking, open water and pool swimming, trail running, biking, gym workout and interval timing.

From a design perspective, the new G-Shock watch has been built from biomass plastics to make the device less harmful to the environment, while also making it more than a third lighter than its predecessor. It still looks very much like a classic bulky G-Shock with the iconic shock-absorbing bumpers.

Casio

It has a transflective black and white LCD which isn't constantly illuminated. It's similar to the Garmin Instinct in that sense and features a dedicated light button for lighting up the panel when the ambient light levels drop too low to see the screen clearly.

Casio hasn't given any indication as to what the average battery life is with daily use, but it's safe to assume it can run a long time between charges, especially since it has adopted Casio's Tough Solar charging which can use virtually any light source to trickle charge the battery. For those times you do need to fill it up properly, there's wireless charging.

The latest G-Shock GBD-H2000 will be available to buy in March, and will cost £379 in the UK.