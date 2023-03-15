Casio has announced an addition to its premium, high-end line of G-Shock timepieces - the Frogman MRG-BF1000R diver's watch.

The MR-G luxury watch range features the same rugged capabilities found across all G-Shock models, but with an extra layer of refinement and build quality.

This particular model features the asymmetric design of the Frogman diver's watches from the brand and features 200-metre water resistance. The case is shifted slightly towards the left in order to allow for unrestricted wrist movement when swimming underwater.

Where this watch differs to its resin-molded siblings is that the case is made from Titanium. Its structure has been divided into multiple components to achieve the same effect. This includes a waterproof sealing layer and polished elements that bring out details in their textures.

Fluoro buffers have also been employed in the exterior component around the case, in order to enhance the trademark shock absorbency. The same rubber material is used in the band, while the face is protected by sapphire crystal glass to protect it from scratches and the elements.

Its hands and minute hands overlap and form a single hand when in diving mode, to more easily see how many minutes are spent underwater.

Other features include the brand's proprietary Tough Solar charging which keeps the rechargeable battery topped up indefinitely when exposed to light. The watch can also last up to five months in normal use if there's no access to sunlight. It can last up to 29 months if stored in total darkness and set into power save mode,

Bluetooth connectivity is on-board, which allows it to be hooked up to an iOS or Android phone running Casio's Mobile Link app. This enables the MRG-BF1000R to automatically adjust the time to the correct timezone around the world.

It will also show the tide graph of your location, can find your phone, and keep a diving log.

The new Frogman measures 56 x 49.7 x 18.6mm and weighs 132g.

The G-Shock Frogman MRG-BF1000R will be available from April on Casio's own online store, priced at £4,500. US and European pricing will follow.