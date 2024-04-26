Key Takeaways Casio's new G-Shock GDB500 series offers a slim design, steps counter, and Bluetooth connectivity for $120-$130.

The watches features durable build quality, shock resistance, 200m waterproof, and two-year battery life.

Classic G-Shock design with a new octagonal case, comfortable fit, easy-to-read display, and basic Bluetooth functions available.

G-Shock fanatics can rejoice; they are getting yet another option in the already extensive and indestructible watch family. The new watch offers the classic G-Shock styling with a new case design and a fancy new feature: a steps counter. The new Digital Basic GDB500 series features four options in gray, black, white, and a neon green that will take you straight back to the '80s.

Compact, classic looks with connectivity

A slimmed-down G-Shock.

Though the latest G-Shock may look familiar, it features a new case design the thinnest G-Shock yet. The case is 46.3 mm in diameter and 11.0 mm thick, making it suitable even for tiny wrists. The adjustable band ranges from adjustable band length ranging from 145 to 200 mm. It weighs just 45 grams, so it will hardly be noticeable on the wrist.

Its watch face is octagonal with an oblong and angular case, which allows it to fit more comfortably on the wrist. The LCD screen features a three-tiered display layout. It's easy to see in bright light, and the auto LED backlight makes it easy to read in the dark.

The latest C-Shock watches also incorporate an accelerometer that counts your steps throughout the day. It can display your number of steps and your progress against the goals that you set. A Bluetooth connection allows for automatic time correction, and you can display two different timezones to check the time in two cities with a glance. The Bluetooth and app connectivity don't provide much more than clock tools and basic watch settings, though. Don't expect this to be a smartwatch by any means, as you won't be getting notifications on your wrist. It's still a classic G-Shock in most ways.

Highly durable with long battery life

The best parts of the G-Shock series stick around.

One of the biggest selling points of G-Shock watches has always been their durability and battery life. That trend continues with the new series. All four watches utilize shock-resistant construction that fully integrates the bezel, case, and band connectors. This "innovative approach utilizes each component as a structural element. This not only reinforces G-Shock's iconic durability but also seamlessly incorporates its shapes and colors into the overall design aesthetic," Casio explains.

The watch's display is made of mineral glass, and the case is made of glass fiber-reinforced resin, which ensures durability and shock resistance. It is also waterproof to 200 meters, so you can wear it while swimming. You'll get two years of battery life, so you won't need to remember to put it on the charger on a regular basis, which is a win for some.

Pricing and availability

The four new G-Shock watches are available for purchase now. The black and white versions are priced at $120, while the neon green and gray are $10 more at $130.