Key Takeaways Casetify has released a unique Donald Duck Plush Grippy Case for iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max.

The case features a 3D plush Donald Duck rear permanently attached to it.

Beyond being cute, the case functions as a phone stand.

In celebration of Donald Duck's 90th anniversary, smartphone case maker Casetify has released a rather odd collaboration with Disney that prominently features Donald Duck rear. Yes, you read that correctly.

Of course, the collection includes several products you'd expect from a collaboration like this, including a Donald Duck-themed bracelet, an Apple Watch Band, a 2-in-1 MagSage charging stand, and a very normal looking collection of cases for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the iPhone 15 series. However, the key standout is Casetify's iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Donald Duck Plush Grippy Case.

Related Casetify teams up with Pokemon for themed Apple Watch bands, cases and more Premium phone case manufacturer, Casetify, has announced an official Pokemon collection that includes iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands and more.

This case likely isn't very practical

But it sure is cute

Casetify

The 3D Plush Donald Duck butt is attached permanently to the case and can't be removed. That said, Casetify warns that the "fur may come loose with normal wear and tear." Cleaning instructions include using a towel to brush the iconic character's plush rear. Casetify also warns that "Donald Duck may want to get in your photo," and suggests that owners shouldn't be concerned about moving his "tailfeathers" out of the way.

At this point, you might be wondering if this unique case has a practical purpose beyond looking cute and being a little ridiculous? Thankfully, the answer is yes, because the Plush Grippy Case also works as a phone stand that keeps your device upright. The case itself is only available in blue.

The Donald Duck Plush Grippy Case costs $85, but it's currently out of stock on Casetify's website, so if you're eager to get your hands on it, you'll need to wait.