As the summer slowly transitions to fall, it's time many people began transitioning their “brat summer" wardrobe to serene, Nora Ephron-esque accessories. While changing your wardrobe and the air around you starts to cool, don't forget to transition your tech accessories, too. Bright phone cases are fun for summer, but to truly set the tone for fall, you may want to buy some new tech accessories from Casetify's latest Essentials line.

Casetify has a wide line of artsy and effective cases, and its latest Essentials line is no different.

I've been a huge fan of Casetify ever since I bought one of its Bounce cases two years ago. As someone notorious for dropping my phone (I shattered the back of my iPhone 13 Pro the first day I bought it), having a protective case that can resist the biggest drops is essential. Normally, the most protective cases also happen to be the least aesthetically appealing, but not with Casetify. Casetify has a wide line of artsy and effective cases, and its latest Essentials line is no different.

The Essentials by Casetify line includes a wide range of pastel and monochromatic phone cases, AirPods cases, and more. The line also includes select hard leather cases for the utmost protection and fun accessories to help keep your phone near. If you've wanted to upgrade your phone cases and want to know if the Casetify line is really worth the $60+ price tag, I'm here to help. Read along for my take on what products are worth the money, and which you can avoid.

Essentials Ripple Phone Case

Casetify Ripple Case Casetify's Ripple phone case comes in ten different colors for Apple and Samsung devices. The silicone case adds a nice minimalistic colorful addition to any phone. Pros Nice colors

Thin Cons Not as protective as hard shell cases

Gets dirty easy $62 at Casetify $62 at Amazon

When I first opened the Ripple phone case, I was in awe of the beautiful pastel blue and pink colors I received. The light blue case reminds me of a summery day and added the perfect bit of color to the back of my iPhone. I love the ripple effect on the back of the case, it adds some subtle character.

Those wanting a more eco-friendly case can rest assured knowing this case is made of over 50% recycled materials and can be recycled after its use.

The $62 case comes in ten different colors for both Apple and Samsung phones. The yellow, pink, white, and blue colors are perfect for the late summer season, whereas the oat, latte, cacao, black, green, and red colors help prep for the fall and winter. The case is made of soft-touch silicone, so not a hard shell like Casetify's bounce case, but still offers some protection. Those wanting a more eco-friendly case can rest assured knowing this case is made of over 50% recycled materials and can be recycled after its use.

Casetify's Ripple phone case is MagSafe compatible and is built to withstand a 6.6-foot drop. Overall, I've loved using the Ripple case. The lighter color silicone does mean that it gets dirtier easily, but the case is super easy to clean. My only gripe with the Ripple case is that it's not nearly as protective as the Bounce case or other hardshell cases. However, those who prefer a slimmer but still relatively protective case will love the new Essentials line.

Essentials AirPods Cases

For both pocketable AirPods and the over-ear AirPods Max