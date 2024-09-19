Key Takeaways The Caseology magnetic wallet comes in four Apple-inspired variants.

These wallets are made of vegan leather with a rear non-slip silicone pad.

You can securely fit and easily remove up to three, as four becomes a little tight.

If there's one thing I love as an Apple fanboy, it's that this wallet is inspired by Apple's work. I've always been disappointed that Apple doesn't utilize its intellectual property to sell accessories based on fandom and nostalgia. Nevertheless, companies like Caseology fill that gap, this time with a magnetic wallet for MagSafe-compatible iPhones inspired by the Apple Wallet app and folders on macOS.

This one might be a good choice when shopping for your next MagSafe wallet.

Price, availability, and specs

The easiest and most convenient way to purchase a Caseology magnetic wallet is from Amazon for $33. This isn't too expensive, considering that Apple's FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe costs $59. For that $33, you can choose from one of four designs: Rainbow, Sky Blue Cloud, Sky Blue Music, and SkyBlue. Rainbow is designed to look similar to the Apple Wallet app. SkyBlue looks like a standard blue folder on macOS, while Sky Blue Cloud and Sky Blue Music look like the iCloud Drive and Music folders on the desktop operating system.

All four are made of vegan leather.

What I liked about the Caseology Magnetic Wallet for MagSafe iPhones

A uniquely fun design for a wallet

Fortunately, as a wallet, there isn't much to say about it, good or bad.

What I liked most about this MagSafe wallet was its Apple-inspired design. I'm always searching for products and accessories that cleverly relate to Apple in some way, shape, or form. I also appreciate the tiny metal prong that helps keep cards secure, whether you're storing one, two, or three of them in there. The tiny metal prong also makes it easier to remove cards, because you can press down and use it to push them out of the wallet.

What I didn't like about the Caseology Magnetic Wallet for MagSafe iPhones

For the record, my girlfriend also didn't like this

The most challenging part of reviewing a MagSafe wallet is the constant comparison I make to my Apple MagSafe wallet. While I've never tried the current wallet made from FineWoven, I've used the leather iteration for years now, only switching to test this one from Caseology. The Caseology wallet has far worse magnets than Apple's -- however, it's saved by the grips on the back, which makes it difficult for the wallet to slip off. Still, the grips made the Caseology wallet noticeably thicker.

Moreover, compared to Apple's MagSafe wallet, Caseology doesn't support Find My; you won't get alerts when the wallet disconnects from your iPhone unless you use one of your three card slots for a Find My tracker. I also wasn't a big fan of the cut-out at the bottom of the Caseology wallet compared to the back of the Apple one, because it makes removing my cards a little more complicated. Equally, my cards being exposed on one side doesn't feel as nice in the hand as my Apple wallet does.

Whether you should buy this wallet depends on whether you prefer the style of Apple-inspired design over practicality and traditional esthetics.

On top of all that, the first thing my girlfriend said when she saw the wallet was how much she disliked its appearance. Admittedly, it's an acquired ecstatic taste compared to something more discrete and formal like the Apple MagSafe wallet.

Should you buy the Caseology Magnetic Wallet?

Whether you should buy this wallet depends on whether you prefer the style of Apple-inspired design over practicality and traditional esthetics. I wish Caseology was about to offer some form of competitive advantage in addition to the aesthetically pleasing design. While I really like the look of my wallet, like the Apple Wallet app, that doesn't replace the friction I face when ditching my Apple MagSafe wallet.

Missing out on FindMy, quickly removing my cards, and the more professional appearance are factors I appreciate. I recommend that people buy the Caseology Magnetic Wallet for MagSafe iPhones as a well-made, fun wallet, or even as a backup. Nevertheless, I won't use it personally going forward, as my leather MagSafe wallet from Apple is still in good shape.