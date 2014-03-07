Volkswagen T-Roc pictures and eyes-on: The open-top SUV concept

Now here's a concept: an open-top SUV. And at the Geneva Motor Show that's exactly what Volkswagen had to show in the shape of the VW T-Roc. It's a crossover car concept that almost out-Jeeps Jeep.

Despite what "convertible SUV" might conjure in the mind the T-Roc somehow manages to look totally cool. But then the three door version shown off doesn't have the size and scale typical of many sports utility vehicles. So perhaps that's exactly why it works in a visual form.

The car is built on the MQB architecture - the company's strategy for shared modular construction of its cars - as we discussed back in October 2013 when looking at the Golf GTi mk7. The T-Roc doesn't look a million miles away from the Golf either, the body that it's based on, just a step below the larger VW Tiguan.

READ: VW Golf mk7 review

Key to the T-Roc in concept form, and in a similar fashion to the Jeep Renegade crossover also announced at the show, are two removable roof halves. Although these weren't available for displayed on the VW stand at the Geneva Show and we do wonder whether their practicality would ever make it beyond the concept stage. And a soft-top SUV? That would probably look nuts in a not-so-good way.

We were glad they were absent, though, because we could see the bright blues and yellows of the upholstery inside which really brought the whole visuals together into one blue-streak-style car.

Like other models that VW has shown off of late there's a design theme that runs throughout. Take one glance at the angular headlights, for example, which are like stylised capitals Gs to the rear, and it's clearly a VW. That edgy-meets-evil aesthetic is just the right balance of futuristic fun.

Under the hood the T-Roc hosts a 2.0L four-cylinder engine with seven-speed box. Add ABS brakes, various driving modes from the on-board computer and stacks on in-car tech - including a large touchscreen panel to the centre column - and this concept is likely to flourish into something bigger and, um, more interesting should it make it to production. We'll have to keep an eye out for the VW of the future.