Smart ForspeED electric concept hands-on

Okay, so it’s a concept, but by wow is it a sexy one. You’re looking at the Smart ForSpeED (yeah, we know) concept car by Smart to show just what an electric vehicle could look like in the future.

Pretty looks aside, the car can do 37mph in 5.5 seconds and, according to Daimler, will accelerate up to 75mph thanks to a rear-mounted 40bhp electric motor with a 7bhp overboost function.

While that’s not fantastic, you’re likely to feel the rush of wind blowing through your hair, as the ForspeED doesn’t actually come with a roof.

Obviously, that might be a problem when it's raining, but thankfully, the inner workings are waterproof - as the "ED" in the name stands for, you might have guessed, Electric Drive.

It can travel for around 85 miles on a full charge, depending on how you drive, and there’s an iPhone dock for the passenger to enjoy as you stare lovingly at the overly large speedo through the brown leather steering wheel. Handy, as there are hardly any knobs, dials or entertainment options otherwise.

The cockpit is completed with green accents, and a dedicated water bottle for those that get thirsty.

Outside, funky head and tail-lights mirror each other, with two large LED rings and a round, white centre section that doesn't illuminate.

These, combined with other motifs around the car, give it a modern yet vintage airplane feel that continues elsewhere, including the rear of the car that highlights the seat backs.

Oh, and if you are wondering why you can't see any door handles, that's because there aren't any. You have to reach in to the cockpit and open the doors from the inside - either that or jump over them.

Sadly, there's currently no word on whether this will make it into production.