Mini Rocketman Concept London edition pictures and eyes-on

First shown at the Geneva Motor Show, BMW has created a new London and Team GB-inspired version of its Mini Rocketman Concept for the London 2012 Olympic games and Pocket-lint has had the chance to see it up close in the flesh ahead of the official public unveiling.

The new concept, on show at the BMW Pavilion in the Olympic Park, will shout Mini's heritage - although there is currently no word on whether the company will release the model for you to nip down the shops in.

The Mini Rocketman Concept is a 3+1-seater, with its three doors and an exterior length of just over 3 metres.

It's made from carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic, enabling a lightweight construction and the colour scheme helps the concept really stand out. If you don't like red, white and blue, and the Union Jack, stop reading now.

The body’s non-metallic paintwork is interspersed with exposed carbon components at the front end and around the doors while the 18-inch light-alloy wheels have white polished areas and a metallic red accent. Nice.

Matt porcelain-white paintwork is also used for the mirror caps, boot opener and surrounds for the radiator grille and headlights, while the rear lights have a trapezoidal stirrup design and work using projector technology. Very futuristic.

Another special feature on the Rocketman Concept is the distinctive lighting design for the roof. The concept car has a full-surface glass roof, whose illuminated braces recreate the look of the British Union Jack flag. While it's hard to see at ground level, those looking out of their office windows will certainly get a treat.

Even when the roof is not illuminated, the braces – running horizontally, lengthways and diagonally – continue to shine in bright porcelain white. In darkness, the integrated optical fibres provide a pleasant indirect illumination of the interior and a compelling night design visible from the outside.

The Union Jack-led colour concept is employed extensively inside too.

The most distinctive element of the dashboard is the cockpit surface, which is bordered by a red bar and has a striking 3D effect. Its relief structure depicts the name of every host city of the summer Olympic Games in the modern era, with London given particularly prominent billing.

The seat surfaces blend blue nubuck leather with an innovative textile fibre, and although certainly in your face, it works really well.

Because it's a concept, Mini has had some fun. The stowage compartment on the centre console between the driver and front passenger symbolises a basketball court with miniature players, for example, and the key fob for the new concept car is a rocket decked out in British national colours. When you aren't using that +1 seat, it's filled with a specially designed backpack that fits in with the design.

We want one.

You can see the new Mini Rocketman Concept, alongside the new i3 and i8 Concept cars at the BMW Pavilion at the Olympic Park in Stratford from 27 July 2012.