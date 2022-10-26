Mercedes EQS review: Ruling the luxury EV roost

(Pocket-lint) - Mercedes has slowly been aligning its established models with electric equivalents. The GLA became the EQA, the GLC the EQC - both in mass market SUV designs - before Merc moved onto the likes of the E Class - as seen in the EQE - and the S Class as the EQS.

The Mercedes EQS, now joined by an SUV equivalent - is the flagship electric car for Mercedes and perhaps, by some measure, a flagship car for the entire electric revolution.

It is undeniably expensive with a starting price just shy of £100,000, but at the same time, the Mercedes EQS is a masterpiece, the manifestation of long experience and engineering know-how that you expect from Mercedes.

Our quick take When you're sitting behind the wheel of a car in a flagship position, you expect something special. There's wow factor in the Hyperscreen but it's backed up by a system that's actually great to use - and all credit to Mercedes, because it could have been terrible. Instead it's considered and intuitive. The high levels of quality mark the EQS out from most other rivals, the focus on comfort and sophistication means it is a cut above - and that's exactly what you'd expect. There's also a wide range of options - with a wide range of prices - to get exactly the EQS you want. But then we come to the real crunch point. The Mercedes EQS delivers in a number of areas because it can afford to. There's the space to stuff in a massive battery with an asking price that can justify it. That means plenty of boot space, plenty of interior space and importantly, plenty of range. So the Mercedes EQS takes EVs to the extreme, delivering so much because it's expensive. But it's also a benchmark, something to aspire to and for others to replicate. We're not all going to be able to afford the EQS, but you have to admire what it is.

5 stars - Pocket-lint editors choice For High quality finish

Excellent range

Lovely to drive

MBUX is a great infotainment system Against It's expensive

Intelligent Regeneration not the smoothest

Cruise control can get spooked

Hyperscreen is an expensive option

Designed with prestige mind

Sitting firming in the luxury class, the EQS is the sort of car that's designed as much with the VIP in the rear as it is the driver in the front. Some might dismiss it as a car that's only good for being chauffeured, but spare a thought for the chauffeur.

Long and low summarises the design, a sweeping line from nose to tail sees the EQS slip through the air, designed for minimal resistance. There are no sharp angles and few folds except for that sculpting of the bonnet, lovingly crafted into an aerodynamic body.

It's effortlessly elegant, the sort of car that will see heads turning, a nod of appreciation as you silently waft by.

The EQS feels like the destination that Mercedes saloons have been driving towards over the past few decades, showing the sort of balance that some earlier models had perhaps lacked. To us, it's a great-looking car, undoubtedly huge but with an understated magnificence.

The shallow rake of the windscreen sees that long line running from A pillar through to the rear of the car like a smooth pebble; the rear of the car itself sporting a subtlest of spoilers, while huge 22-inch wheels give it road presence.

Finished in the top-spec Exclusive Luxury trim as seen here, the focus is on luxury rather than appearing sporty, which is available if you opt for the lower-level AMG trims. That's right, in the world of the EQS, the AMG is the entry level, before you step up to something more sophisticated - although there are plenty of options to customise the Merc to your liking.

Interior: A class apart

There's a change of character when you climb into the interior of the Mercedes EQS, from that understated elegance of the exterior to sumptuous luxury. The interior of the EQS is designed to be showy, with premium materials and textures, high quality finishes fusing wood and leather. Of course, opt for this Neva Grey with Biscay Blue Nappa leather, with ship's deck open-pore walnut wood and your greatest concern is likely to be how you keep those thick carpets clean. You could opt for a dark interior, but the contrast between the purity of the black exterior and the light and open interior, we really like.

Starting in the rear of the car, there are acres of space, with lots of legroom, as this car has been designed to accommodate high flyers in the rear in comfort. There's no worry about knocking knees, while the floor is essentially flat, so if you do need to slide across out of the other door, there's nothing in the way.

Such is the advantage of having a car sitting on a platform that's purpose designed for an electric powertrain, and that's what we see in the front too. While the layout is similar to any combustion car, with a central console in place, there's storage space beneath it with a large tray - even equipped with an elastic strap to keep things secured.

On this trim of car there's a 64-colour ambient lighting system that highlights pretty much everything, including around the edges of the front seats, while the leathers are of high quality, finishing just about every surface.

The deck of the centre console retracts to reveal the cupholders, wireless charging bay for your phone and other storage, while the armrest offers more storage and more connection points for your phone.

Normally, that wood effect (or other material depending on the trim you select) would expand across the dash too, flanking the central display, but one of Mercedes' additional options is the MBUX Hyperscreen as seen in our test car. It's an £8000 option but it does, again, transform the car into something much more futuristic, which we'll talk about in the next section.

The EQS is designed to be comfortable and it really is, with plenty of seat position controls, which can be linked to your profile. There's even an automatic option where you can give the car your height and it will adjust the seat and steering wheel into what it thinks is a good driving position for you.

These seats are really comfortable, with heating and ventilation offered in the front, as well as a range of heated massage options to revive you on longer drives.

There's a big leaning towards personalisation, because your profile remembers all your settings, and thanks to face recognition technology (which doubles up a driver alertness monitoring) when you sit in the car, it will recognise you, say hello and launch your profile, which is great for those who share their car with someone else.

Many of the controls on the EQS are designed for touch rather than clicking so you'll find you have to swipe across some of the controls on the steering wheel, for example, while the sunroof and shade are controlled with a swipe along that controller.

Alongside all that cabin space there's also a huge 610-litre boot, so there's plenty of space for all your luggage too.

Let's talk about the tech

The normal car has a 12.8-inch central display paired with a 12.2-inch digital driver display, but with optional Hyperscreen, the front dash is replaced with a seamless glass sheet, behind which is set the driver display, an expanded 17.7-inch central display and an additional 12.3-inch passenger display.