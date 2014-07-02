The all-electric Lamborghini that anyone can afford

Even second-hand a Lamborghini Murcielago will set you back considerably more than £100,000, but not at John Lewis as it expects to shift several of them in time for Christmas for considerably less. And its version is all-electric to boot.

Okay, the Lamborghini Mercielago that will be available through the high street store is for kids (or teddy bears), but there are certain flourishes on the electric vehicle that make it almost as good as the real thing. For a start, the black paint work has been sprayed onto the moulded bodywork using conventional car painting techniques so it feels like a real car externally.

In addition, it runs off a 12V battery and is capable of a top speed of 4.34mph. It also comes with a seat belt and has working front and rear lights.

There is even a transparent cover on the car's rear that shows an authentic-looking V12 engine. Pocket-lint got to check it out at the recent John Lewis Christmas in July event in London - albeit without kids on hand to give it a spin - and it's an impressive little beast.

So, okay, it's not quite the Lamborghini you've always dreamt of, but your kids will love it.

The Lamborghini Murcielago 12V kids car costs £249. That's approximately £99,751 less than the real thing.