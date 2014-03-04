Lamborghini Huracan pictures and hands-on

Blowing into Geneva with a bid to rival the winds coming off Lake Leman, the Lamborghini Huracan stole the show on the first morning of the 2014 Geneva Motor Show.

The replacement for the Gallardo won't have the headlines all its own way by the end of the first press day, as Jaguar has also unveiled its BMW 3-Series rivalling XE model. But even with that info out in public, the Lamborghini is still the car that everyone is desperate to crawl over.

This car has been a long time coming with the much-loved Gallardo that went before it clocking up more than ten years in the Lambo range. That's a long time in the car industry, where model cycles typically last only six to seven years. We can't help but wonder whether Lamborghini's agonised over the decision to replace its most successful model ever.

The Huracan certainly has all the firepower qualities to do that. It's once again equipped with a V10 engine, but this time it produces 610bhp and puts this power to the road through a new double-clutch auto gearbox - controlled with steering wheel paddles, naturally - and via all four wheels.

It's the structure that's seen the most fundamental change though, with the chassis now made from a hybrid of aluminium and carbon fibre. This, plus its aluminium body panels, helps the Huracan to achieve an impressively low kerb weight of just over 1,400kg. No surprise then, that it can hit 62mph in 3.2 seconds, and race on to a top speed of 201mph.

Yet while you'll of course buy a Lambo for its performance - if you've got more than a few quid in your pocket, anyway - our hunch is that most people buy these things for the extreme way they look and their ability to create more drama when driven down a high street than either a Ferrari or a McLaren.

There are some extremely cool features on board too: check out the carbon-forged engine cover, and the all-LED "Y-shaped" headlamp graphics. The Huracan can't be described as bad looking, that's for sure. And yet we think that in the metal there's a certain loss of drama when you cross-reference it against the Gallardo. It doesn't look as instantly shocking as the older car does, despite all manner of surface creases and carbon detailing. Nerds will be interested to note that the car was designed entirely in CAD (computer aided design) and that no physical or clay models were made - very unusual for car design.

But where as the exterior seems calmer than we might expect from a Lamborghini, the interior is more impressive. It retains similar themes to the larger Aventador, with banks of switches, some fighter-jet-inspired "kill-type" toggles and a fully digital 12.3-inch TFT dashboard.

All-told, it's a technical tour de force and perhaps the most advanced, impressive car that Lamborghini has built. You'll forgive us, however, if we feel slightly sad that it lacks some of the more mad, bad, raging bull qualities of the great Lambos of old or, indeed, 2013's crazy Veveno.