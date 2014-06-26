Jaguar C-X17 in pictures: Jag's 4x4 crossover concept shows face at Goodwood festival

It's not the first time we've seen the Jaguar C-X17 concept 4x4 Sport SUV, but it is the first time we've seen it appear in a red coat of paint and one step closer to its 2016 anticipated release date.

Measuring 4.72m long and at 1.96m wide the crossover C-X17 is one big beast. It looked imposing on Jaguar's Goodwood Festival of Speed stand (as did the "do not touch" sign).

The C-X17 is Jag's first sports crossover concept and embodies an all-new aluminium architecture. But it's otherwise an evolution of the Jaguar look, albeit on a larger scale: the front grille has hallmarks of the distinctive nose of the Jaguar XJ luxury sedan, while the sculptured haunch lines hint strongly at the Jaguar F-type.

A low-sitting stance gives an aggressive style, and those 23-inch alloy wheels are - just like the rest of the car - also huge. There's a stack of front illumination, with LED headlamps, J-shaped running lights and frosted-glass foglights all set in and around that grille section. Stylish.

We couldn't sit inside the latest C-X17 this time around, but know from our previous dealings with Jaguar that it offers four individual bucket seats and features a combination of jet saddle and orchid Connolly leather on the instrument panel, seats, armrests, doors, floor and in the cargo area, with stitching on the saddle leather creating a tactile feel.

A centre tunnel running the length of the car, from the instrument panel through to the rear passenger seats, incorporates the Interactive Surface Console - an interactive multi-passenger infotainment hub with a series of touchscreens under a continuous panel of transparent acrylic glass - which serves as an access point to the in-car Wi-Fi network. You want techie? You want this Jaguar.

The latest word is the Jaguar C-X17 will be appearing on the roads as soon as 2016. Looks like a top British contender for the Porsche Macan.