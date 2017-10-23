Hyundai i30 N review: A surprise hot hatch star is born

We come screeching around the a corner of a track, warm rubber cutting the sidelines and barely keeping out of the gravel, before firing off down the straight in sixth gear and then quickly adjusting down to third for a tight cone-crafted chicane. In a Hyundai.

Yes, you read that correctly: Hyundai has created its first ever hot hatchback in the i30 N. In setting the tone of the all-new N performance brand, the i30 N isn't cutting any corners (that was our accidental job while on lap four, oops) in giving the Korean maker a true Volkswagen Golf GTi competitor.

So how did Hyundai end up here? Well, the former BMW M-series boss was poached by the Korean brand and his focus seems clearly asserted. But by adding a German behind the scenes, does Hyundai stand a chance of getting you to put your money into the i30 N rather than handing it (almost ironically) to the German competition?

First impressions would suggest the answer to that question is yes. Sure, the i30 N doesn't look as aggy as a scowling Golf GTi, but dressed in the exclusive Performance Blue of our review model, it's got its own air of attractiveness. It walks that fine line between everyday car and fun hot hatch, both in aesthetic and functionality terms.

Half the point of a hot hatch is, of course, to look hot. Hyundai's attention to detail gives the N-branded i30 small touches compared to its standard sibling. There are larger air intakes on the bumpers, the headlamps have a black bezel trim, the blue colour is offset with a red character line to the front and rear (the brake callipers are a fetching red, too, including "N" logo), while dual muffler exhausts and 18- or 19-inch wheels give that hot hatch touch.

It's not all cosmetic adjustments, however, with the standard i30 body being reworked in its N Performance form. There's multi-link rear suspension (adjustable via Drive modes, more on that later), electronic slip differential, plus extra strengthening of the chassis for a sportier ride. It's invisible to the eye - well, unless you're underneath the car and know what you're looking for - but is a big point of difference in the drive.

Despite these tweaks and changes, Hyundai has stuck to its sales model in avoiding the i30 N having a gazillion options packs that could raise its price. Instead, it's a two-fold choice, both with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine: pick the £25,000 250hp model, or pay an extra £3,000 for the 275hp model (which adds that slip-dif, larger wheels, brake callipers, plus a larger in-car infotainment screen). It's rather good value.

Limited options mean there's not much personalisation, however. Sat behind the seat of the i30 N and the interior feels fine, but not particularly special. It's got all the functional points of interest ticked, but you won't find any high-end materials. Maybe that won't matter when your eyes are fixed on the road ahead, foot to the floor.

That said, every i30 N does come with a stack of tech and safety on board as standard - which works as one of its key strengths. There's no extra cost for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Qi wireless charging and USB charging ports are on board. All models have at least a 5-inch centre infotainment screen (it's 8-inch in the upgraded Performance model) with sat nav. There's even a stack of safety features, from high beam assist, to collision and driver attention warnings, lane-keep assist, plus camera-assisted speed limit warning.

That's all well and good, but in a car such as this the lack of any stereo system upgrade, as one example, is a major sore point. In particular, because the standard - and indeed only one - is really weak, which half undoes the benefit of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. We get that going "all inclusive" can have huge appeal, but the higher-end market's custom options and packs also hold lots of appeal, despite the cost potential, for those wanting extra special touches - and, for the N range, is something we think Hyundai is failing to explore.

The tech aspect of the i30 N better represents itself in its Drive modes. As the car features an N steering wheel, it comes with quick-touch buttons for Drive mode on the left side of the wheel - which allows for adjustment between Normal, Eco, Sport modes - while an N button sits to the right of the wheel, used to adjust between N and Custom driver modes (read that as "really wild" or "track" mode).

In many brands such modes tend to mean a subtle adjustment to the feel of the car. Not so the i30 N. In Normal it can adsorb road bumps and feel like a casual, daily drive kind of car. Stick it into N mode when on bumpy roads and, well, you'll feel absolutely everything resonate through your body as it stiffens the multi-link suspension so much... which, as we found, was perfect for a track day. In that sense, the i30 N is truly versatile, whether for a run to the shops, or a run around a local track.

It's also here that 8-inch touchscreen comes in particular use, as that's where the multi-coloured Normal/Eco/Sports/N/Custom modes are presented. Not only are the graphics distinctive, there are also options to adjust the engine response, rev matching, the slip-dif, and exhaust sound.

Being a performance model we couldn't help but pop the exhaust sound into "Sport+" for the most burble and pop from those dual rear pipes. The i30 N isn't obnoxiously loud, however, not touching the perpetual hum on an Audi RS3, say, but then this hot hatch is a whole different deal. And, actually, that makes the Hyundai quite manageable on a day-to-day basis, as your neighbours won't totally hate you (yay).

We haven't harped on too much about the i30 N's engine options, as eagle-eyed hot hatch fans will be fully aware that the Hyundai figures can't quite match all its competition (more in the Alternatives section at the end). They're only numbers, boys and gals, as we can confirm the i30 N certainly flies along, has assertive gear changes, yet, isn't the very fastest hatch in a straight line. But it's a whisker's difference and, honestly, we don't think it matters in the real world.