Ford Evos Concept car: more details, more pictures

Ford took the time at Mobile World Congress 2012 to tell us a little more about its cloud-connected car concept called the Ford Evos which was first unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September 2011. And Pocket-lint took the time to take a few more pictures of this dead sexy looking machine.



The Ford Evos Concept is all aimed at dramatically enhancing the driving experience by connectivity between the vehicle and the driver’s “personal cloud” of information. Now, that involves the usuals of your calendars, your social networks and your multimedia but also more diverse ideas such as your home life and even your wellbeing, on top of the performance and handling of the car itself.

The plan is to offer the same connected lifestyle as you’d get in the home or the office. Your car knows you, or whoever is driving, and automatically adapts what it does for you as well as the car's controls. If you want to see all of that going on, then just glance down at the Starship Enterprise-like wall of panels that stretches down from the dashboard and extends along the middle armrest. At the same time, there is the promise of a minimal look “Do Not Disturb” mode to help keep the focus of attention on the road.



“We’re researching how we can use patterns or preferences set by the driver to make life simpler,” said Ford CTO Paul Mascarenas. “The car gets to know you and can act as a personal assistant to handle some of the usual routines of a daily commute.”

“This cloud-connected vision shows the enormous potential of tailoring the driving experience to suit the exact personal tastes and moods of the driver, from recommending a great driving road from friends on your social networks or resetting your alarm clock to let you sleep in when a morning meeting gets cancelled.”



The seamless slide between environments is set to be facilitated by the technology in the Evos that will allow you to continue playing the same music you were listening to while you were walking about or sitting at home the minute you open the car door. It’ll be able to pre-heat itself before you get in, knowing that you’re on the way. It’s really all about building on the Ford SYNC technology and showing just what the company is trying to do with its embrace of the connected future. We’ll never see the Evos on the road but it’s a marker of what can be done, according to company executive chairman, Bill Ford.

"It's almost limitless. It can turn off your lights from your car, it knows your calendar but it also knows your health. It can check your blood sugar reading or blood pressure reading. It's really remarkable how much you can do once you connect to the cloud. All the data you have in your daily life will be available in your car.”

"Your car will know where you are at any one moment and that's great for safety reasons, particularly once you get into vehicle-vehicle communication and vehicle-infrastructure communication. The downside of that is that someone knows where you are at every second and these are some of the issues we're going to have to work through. This is one of the reasons why we're here to talk to the mobile companies at MWC who have been dealing with the security issue too."