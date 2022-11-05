BMW i7 review: Driving first class

PALM SPRINGS (Pocket-lint) - The BMW 7 Series the designed to be the pinnacle of everything that BMW does. It's fondly referred to by BMW as "the best car in the world" and that's how it was introduced to us.

The BMW 7 Series was born in 1977 and has skipped through generations with increasing sophistication. It remains a saloon body shape only, and with this latest seven-gen model, BMW is only offering it in a long wheelbase. That says a lot about BMW's ambitions for this car.

Interestingly, however, it's available both in combustion and fully-electric powertrains, with BMW saying that there's no compromise: whatever model you buy, it's still 100 per cent BMW 7 Series - it's still "the best". We slipped behind the wheel in Palm Springs, California, to put the £108,305 car through its paces.

Our quick take The BMW i7 sets out to be the best of the best from BMW, giving you everything you expect from a 7 Series, but without compromise when it comes to the powertrain. That means you get your luxury, with the electric experience. Certainly, this is one of the best rear-passenger experiences you'll find in an electric car, letting you recline, relax and indulge yourself in your own private cinema. But the BMW i7 is also a great car to drive. With the power on offer and plenty of range, it loves being driven with purpose through those bends. This is tempered slightly by a design that's perhaps a little more traditional on the exterior, while the interior tech experience takes some time to be mastered, offering so much, it's not always intuitive to find. What's interesting is that BMW is walking a slightly different path to the Mercedes S Class. In these two natural rivals - closely matched in space, performance and price - you have two very different feeling cars. BMW's aim is to give you the 7 Series, with the full 7 Series experience, regardless of whether you pick electric or combustion.

4.5 stars - Pocket-lint recommended For Wonderful to drive

Highest quality interior

Plenty of power and decent range

Loads of space Against Some odd interior design choices

Theatre Screen has some drawbacks

BMW OS 8.0 could be more user friendly

Design

Some car manufacturers aim to appeal to drivers by giving them exactly what they expect. From the exterior, BMW appears to be doing that with the i7. It's essentially identical to the combustion 7 Series models, unlike the Mercedes EQS and the S Class, which would be its closest natural rival.