BMW C Evolution pictures and eyes-on

BMW is about cars most of the time, but it also has a motorbike division and it's been working just as hard as the car concept team to embrace electric as the main power source.

On show at the BMW Pavilion in the Olympic Park, as well as being used as part of the Olympic fleet, the BMW E-Scooter can go 62 miles on a single charge at speeds up to 75mph.

Those who like to get away from the lights will be pleased to hear the E-Scooter can manage a not too shabby 0-31mph in three seconds.

Unlike electric cars that take almost eight hours to get a fully charge, the need for less power means the E-Scooter is ready to go again in just three - handy if you are able to stop for a quick bite to eat and charge your bike at the same time as charging yourself.

There is no time frame for when the E-Scooter will be available to buy, but we are hoping that the fact that BMW is already using them on the road can only mean good things.

You can see the new BMW E-Scooter concept at the BMW Pavilion at the Olympic Park alongside the new BMW i3 and i8 concept cars. The Pavilion is free to enter, although you will need tickets for the Olympic Park to get into the grounds. 

