Aston Martin Vanquish 2014 pictures and eyes-on

Las Vegas is a city full of visual treats, but here's something we didn't expect to see on the Consumer Electronics Show floor: the 2014 model of the Aston Martin Vanquish.

Hubba, hubba. The Brit-born company's latest motor sure is a visual treat, one we'd rather see ahead of all the so-called CES "booth babes".

The latest Vanquish houses a 6-litre V12 engine capable of delivering 565bhp that's positioned behind the front axle for a sporty weight distribution. Oh how we would have loved to have heard it purr, but unfortunately it was very much a "for your eyes only" experience on the show floor this time around.

The two door coupe-style Vanquish 2014 - shown off in our pictures in its red-velvet-meets-chocolatey-brown finish - looks almost good enough to eat under the show floor lights. As it's made of aluminium, magnesium alloy and carbon fibre composite it's probably best to stick to driving this beast of course. But that's assuming the £191,000 price tag is anywhere in the reach of affordable.

The leather-clad, creme-caramel coloured interior is sprinkled with tech too. There's a 15-speaker, 1000W Bang & Olufsen BeoSound audio system, built-in Garmin satellite navigation, a 6.5-inch LCD screen and Wi-Fi hub.

Aston Martin is almost 100 years old, and the latest Vanquish looks like a beautiful celebration of the brand to our eyes. Now to track one down to drive...