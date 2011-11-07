Magellan Premium Car Kit for iPhone pictures and hands-on

Why take two bottles into your car? Or something like that. That's kind of the thinking (albeit with less bottles) behind the Magellan Premium Car Kit for iPhone and iPod touch, which aims to do away with your satnav system and let you rely on your iDevice entirely for driving directions.

On Pocket-lint, we've covered apps like the Garmin StreetPilot before; apps that come at a premium (around the £50 mark) but are looking to replace your dedicated satnav. And whilst we've often been impressed with the details and data contained within the apps, the accuracy has always been a bit of a stumbling block. When it comes to driving, unlike walking, a quick response and absolute accuracy is required.

And that's what the Magellan Premium Car Kit for iPhone and iPod touch offers, as it combines with the various navigation apps to offer a boosted satnav experience. That's because it packs its own GPS receiver. One with a multidirectional patch, nonetheless, and 3-5m accuracy.

The accessory, which will also charge your iPhone when plugged in to your car's juice, works with any of the satnav-style apps in the App Store, not just the Magellan RoadMate.

It's actually been out for a while now but with the Garmin app up and running now and turning our iPhone into a genuine satnav imitator, we thought it best to give it a quick test-run.

It packs a stereo speaker so the driving directions are nice and clear, a speaker that also doubles as a portable (if somewhat tinny) mini speaker for your iPhone and one that also packs Bluetooth tech for hands-free calling (with noise-cancelling on board too).

The Magellan Premium Car Kit states that it is designed for iPhone 3G and 3GS, but it worked fine (and charged) an iPhone 4. There's room for a case too, should you have your iThing all wrapped up and you don't want it to go naked.

The Magellan Premium Car Kit costs around the £70 mark.