A Xiaomi electric car could be on the horizon

(Pocket-lint) - Chinese technology firm Xiaomi reportedly plans to make and sell its own electric car.

Using the facilities at the Great Wall Motor Co in its homeland, the company more synonymous with mobile phones and other small gadgets will build a Xiaomi-branded vehicle. That's the claim by "people with direct knowledge of the matter" who told Reuters about the plans.

Great Wall will allegedly provide engineering consultancy for the project.

The cars, which are thought to be fully electric, will be mass market products.

One of the sources claimed that the two companies - Xiaomi and Great Wall - will announce their partnership next week.

Xiaomi is currently gearing up for a new smartphone launch event, to take place on Monday 29 March.

It is thought the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 will be unveiled - the company's first foldable handset. That is currently unconfirmed, although the Mi Mix event itself is official.

Numerous rumours over the last few weeks stated that the new Mi Mix phone will be foldable. Some have gone as far as to show what it could look like.

Those that think moving into vehicular transport would be a strange move for Xiaomi need remember that it has already released electric scooters in the past, including a special Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 edition.

It's not such a leap from two to four wheels surely?

Writing by Rik Henderson.