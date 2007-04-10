Volvo refreshes S40 and V50

Volvo’s two best-selling models last year – the S40 saloon and V50 Sportswagon – have been given a retouch. Not that you’d notice.

The S40 gets a redesigned nose with chrome-framed grille, clear-lensed headlamp units, full-width air intake, integral fog lamps and a central mesh section. At the rear, the S40’s new LED tail lights are smaller and positioned higher. A new bumper, revised boot handle and sportier exhaust pipes complete the minimal makeover. The V50 Sportswagon gets an almost identical set of changes.

Inside, both get revised features and trim levels – cupholders have been remodeled, for example. So has the armrest. You will also get an aux input for the stereo. Erm … did we mention the cupholders? Oh, and the premium models get an automatic open function for the side windows and sunroof. Mustn’t forget that.

Safety-wise, active swivelling bi-xenon headlamps are now an option and should any airbags be deployed, hazard lights will now automatically be activated. Otherwise, the D5 diesel gets a six-speed manual box and the T5 gets a truly massive 10bhp increase.

One of the most ambitious vehicle updates in years. For sure.