Volvo has confirmed that its upcoming electric SUV, the EX90, will feature support for Google's HD maps with highly detailed and up-to-date mapping.

The updated Google HD map will be available on the upcoming EX90 as well as the Polestar 3, Volvo says, with the company keen to tout its long-standing collaboration with the technology company.

While Google's HD map will include support for more detail and up-to-date information, Volvo says that's just the start. The Swedish outfit intends to use the new map to aid its Pilot Assist feature by integrating it with lidar, cameras, and radars.

The idea is that assisted-driving features such as lane change assistance and more advanced autonomous driving capabilities will be able to make use of all the data the EX90 has at its disposal - whether that's from the eight cameras, five radars, lidar scanner, or Google's mapping information.

“Implementing Google HD Maps in our upcoming cars will help us offer our drivers a more enjoyable driving experience and in future contribute to the introduction of safe autonomous driving,” says COO and Deputy CEO, Javier Varela. Google's HD map won't be the company's only presence, either. Drivers can look forward to Google Assistant and the Google Play Store, too.

As for the EX90 itself, it'll be built in the US and China starting at some point this year. We don't know how much it'll cost, but it's probably a safe bet that it isn't going to be cheap - especially if you opt for the model with 600km (370 miles) of range.