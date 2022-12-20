Volvo partners with Bose for EX90's sound system

(Pocket-lint) - Volvo and Bose have partnered for the sound system in the forthcoming Volvo EX90.

The forthcoming fully electric car will feature a 14-speaker Bose audio setup inside the cabin, which is customised with a proprietary tuning system specifically tweaked for that particular vehicle. It also features the audio brand's digital signal processing technology, Centerpoint 360.

This creates a more immersive surround sound experience inside the car itself.

Other technologies to be found in the vehicle include BassSync, for more accurate bass levels, and AudioPilot 3 noise compensation, which adjusts the sound signature depending on the background noise.

The Volvo EX90 will first hit the market in early 2024.

The collaboration will also result in future Volvo EVs being fitted with Bose sound systems.

"Teaming up with Volvo Cars is a major milestone for us," said Bose's head of automotive, Peter Kosak.

"We share many common characteristics - from our long-standing commitment to delivering incredible consumer experiences to our intense focus on getting every detail just right. Bose is incredibly excited to bring our shared passions to the next generation of Volvo customers."

We should find out more about the next-generation Volvo electric car in the coming months, with production due to start next year.

Writing by Rik Henderson.