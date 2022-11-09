The Volvo EX90 is basically a 7-seat luxury smartphone

(Pocket-lint) - Volvo has pulled the covers from the Volvo EX90, which it says is its safest car ever. Loaded with tech, this is a seven-seat electric SUV with a spec sheet that reads more like a smartphone than a car.

Volvo had previously revealed that it would be loaded with radar, lidar, cameras and sensors, both inside and out, so it can read the road as well as the driver to make sure that everyone remains safe. Not only that, but it will learn from new data and updates as time goes by.

But Volvo is also keen to point out that it's powered by the Nvidia Drive platform, uses the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform, with Unreal Engine to drive the onscreen visuals, while Google is built-in, giving you access to Google Assistant, Google Maps and apps through Google Play.

The whole thing can be updated over the air, while it also supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Your phone will be the key to the car, and when unlocking the car your personal profile will be loaded, so the car will very much be knowing me, knowing you - using UWB technology on supported phones and allowing advanced features like key sharing.

The music is powered by Bowers & Wilkins, with Dolby Atmos support for a more immersive audio experience, with 25 speakers placed around the interior. There's a 15-inch central display to drive all this tech, with Volvo also saying this car has more recycled materials used in the construction than any previous Volvo.

From the exterior, there's a sensor bump sitting above the windscreen, which has carried over from an earlier concept, while the overall exterior design doesn't stray too far from the Volvo XC90, with bold, big, SUV lines.

There's space for seven inside, with a minimalist design aesthetic to keep things clean. That's very much the name of the game for contemporary car design, so it's a thoroughly modern place.

Aside from all the tech, the Volvo EX90 is packed with a huge battery at 111kWh, with pair of motors delivering 380kW of power to drive all the wheels. Other versions will likely be available in the future, but the exact details haven't been specified.

That big battery will give the Volvo EX90 600km of range (370 miles) according to Volvo's figures and in big SUV terms, that's pretty competitive. Volvo has also confirmed it will be supporting power sharing from the car too, so you'll be able to use it to power other devices.

The Volvo EX90 is going to be built in the US and China, starting in 2023. We currently don't know how much it's going to cost, but we're expecting it to be up there with the likes of the Audi Q8 e-tron.

Writing by Chris Hall.